Emulation just got even more interesting as the RetroArch team have released another major update. This release adds in AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support.

RetroArch is a frontend for emulators, game engines and media players. It enables you to run classic games on a wide range of computers and consoles through its slick graphical interface. Settings are also unified so configuration is done once and for all.

On September 5 the developers released RetroArch 1.9.9 which among other things, added in FSR. While the developers mention that FSR is supposed to be used in a compute shader, which they don't have in RetroArch, they instead "used it in a fragment pass anyway and it Just Works!". As always, people working on emulators come up with pretty clever solutions to improve how old games look. FSR with RetroArch will work with both OpenGL and Vulkan on Linux (and other APIs on other platforms).