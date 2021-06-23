Games Leftovers
-
RetroArch 1.9.9 is out with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support | GamingOnLinux
Emulation just got even more interesting as the RetroArch team have released another major update. This release adds in AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support.
RetroArch is a frontend for emulators, game engines and media players. It enables you to run classic games on a wide range of computers and consoles through its slick graphical interface. Settings are also unified so configuration is done once and for all.
On September 5 the developers released RetroArch 1.9.9 which among other things, added in FSR. While the developers mention that FSR is supposed to be used in a compute shader, which they don't have in RetroArch, they instead "used it in a fragment pass anyway and it Just Works!". As always, people working on emulators come up with pretty clever solutions to improve how old games look. FSR with RetroArch will work with both OpenGL and Vulkan on Linux (and other APIs on other platforms).
-
Sir, You Are Being Hunted gets a huge upgrade with a 'Reinvented Edition' coming in 2022 | GamingOnLinux
Sir, You Are Being Hunted is a 2013 classic sandbox stealth experience from Big Robot Ltd. They've teamed up with Den Of Thieves Games to bring a huge overhaul to the game and a new Sir, You Are Being Hunted: Reinvented Edition has been announced for 2022.
The Reinvented Edition is actually being made for the Nintendo Switch as a "comprehensive remaster" but it's also coming as a standalone game for Linux, macOS and Windows in 2022 with "enhanced visuals, new gameplay options, a modern engine, bigger islands, faster procedural generation, and more".
-
Keeping the classic Heroes of Might and Magic II alive fheroes2 0.9.7 is out | GamingOnLinux
fheroes2 is a game engine reimplementation for the absolute classic that is Heroes of Might and Magic II. It's free, open source and a new release is out now. Written from scratch much like OpenMW for Morrowind, OpenRA for classic Westwood RTS games, openXcom for for the X-COM and more it's another great example of a community of people reviving old games for modern platforms.
-
Totally Reliable Delivery Service adds Linux support in the latest update | GamingOnLinux
Totally Reliable Delivery Service is a comedy physics game from We're Five Games and publisher tinyBuild about terrible package delivery couriers.
You and up to three others (you can play solo) can join together to deliver some packages by land, air, sea and any possible way you can come up with that might possibly get a package delivered with odd machinery, useful gadgets, and the wonders of physics to reliably deliver packages to their destination.
-
Play the 9th chapter of the story in the latest Last Epoch RPG upgrade | GamingOnLinux
Probably one of the best Early Access games, Last Epoch, has an almighty upgrade out now with Sands of Majasa. This update adds in the 9th Chapter of the story to expand the campaign.
"To stop the Void from ensuring the dark fate of the world, you must destroy the Immortal Emperor, who is believed to be the one who unleashed it. This quest takes you to the Divine Era to search for The Lance of Heorot, an ancient weapon Heorot once wielded against his son Morditas."
-
Get a taste of dungeon crawling tower defense in Dwerve: Prologue out now | GamingOnLinux
Dwerve mixes together elements of a dungeon crawling RPG with tower defense and you can now try it out with the new release of the Dwerve: Prologue. Funded on Kickstarter back in 2020, Dwerve is a very promising upcoming indie game you should be keeping an eye on.
The Prologue is very similar to the older demo except it's gone through some more QA with "bug fixes, better balancing, design improvements, new HUD art, full controller support (including menus), difficulty options, graphics settings, new dialogues and other improvements". Check out the new trailer:
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 608 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
40 min 20 sec ago
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
4 hours 5 min ago
16 hours 46 min ago
17 hours 55 min ago
18 hours 49 min ago
19 hours 33 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago