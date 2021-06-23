In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Splunk on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Splunk is the most used software technology platform for analyzing, searching, and monitoring system-generated log databases in real-time. Splunk supports all major operating systems including Windows, Linux, and Mac OS. It is easily scalable, fully integrated, and supports both local and remote data sources.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Splunk data platform on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.