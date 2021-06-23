today's howtos
How to Create New WordPress Admin User via phpMyAdmin
There are several reasons why you would want to have a new WordPress Admin user to manage and customize your site in relation to privileged actions related to the site’s layout, appearance, and content.
The most common reason is that you underestimated what WordPress could achieve and now you are dealing with impressive user web traffic towards your site.
How To Install Splunk on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Splunk on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Splunk is the most used software technology platform for analyzing, searching, and monitoring system-generated log databases in real-time. Splunk supports all major operating systems including Windows, Linux, and Mac OS. It is easily scalable, fully integrated, and supports both local and remote data sources.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Splunk data platform on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to install Funkin' Kepler Observation Unit on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' Kepler Observation Unit mod on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Convert Strings into Numbers in Bash
Like everything is file in Linux, everything is string in bash.
Yes! Technically, there are no data types in Bash. Essentially, Bash variables are just character strings.
And that creates a problem when you are trying to do arithmetic operations in bash. The numbers you try to add give you weird results.
How to Install Docker CE on AlmaLinux 8 or Rocky Linux 8
Docker is an open-source project that allows you to easily and quickly build, test, and deploy applications. Docker organizes software into containers that contain everything the software requires to run, such as libraries, system tools, code, and runtime. Docker allows you to quickly deploy and scale applications in any environment. Developers can use the development environments on Windows, Linux, or macOS.
In this tutorial, we learn how to install Docker CE on AlmaLinux 8. The steps are also applicable to Rocky Linux 8, CentOS 8, and REHL.
How to Install a tar.gz File on Your Chromebook in 2021 | Beebom
If you frequently use Linux on your Chromebook, then you must have seen programs coming in tar.gz, AppImage, and DEB packages. While DEB programs can be installed easily and AppImage programs run well on a Chromebook, it’s a bit tricky to install a tar.gz file in Chrome OS. So to make things easier, we bring you a handy guide on how to install a tar.gz file on your Chromebook. You need to run a couple of commands, and you will be all set.
How to check Network Interface details in Linux - blackMORE Ops
Few ways to check Network Interface details in Linux such as interface name, associated IP address, MAC address and interface speed etc.
Ansible: How to work with inventory, variables, and facts - Anto ./ Online
This guide will show you how to work with the inventory file, variables, and facts in Ansible. Understanding these concepts in Ansible is critical. Generally, Ansible uses the information provided in the inventory and variables to discover information about your remote systems. And, the information gathered is then stored as facts.
