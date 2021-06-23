Language Selection

Mozilla Firefox 92 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

The new features and improvements implemented in the Firefox 92 web browser include the ability to automatically perform HTTPS upgrades when HTTPS RR is available (using HTTPS RR as Alt-Svc headers), updated bookmark toolbar menus to follow Firefox’s visual styles, and redesigned certificate error pages for a better user experience.

In addition, this release promised an improved Firefox PDF viewer with support for filling more forms, such as XFA-based forms used by various governments and banks, during the beta phase, so this might be available in the final release as well.

HPLIP 3.21.8 Released with RHEL 8.4, Linux Mint 20.2 & More Printers Support

HPLIP, Hewlett-Packard’s Linux imaging and printing software, released version 3.21.8 with new printers support. Read more

Lakka 3.4 release

New version of Lakka has been released! We are happy to announce new and updated version of Lakka. Read more

Android Leftovers

Antoine Beaupré: Automating major Debian upgrades

It's major upgrade time again! The Debian project just published the Debian 11 "bullseye" release, and it's pretty awesome! This makes me realized that I have never written here about my peculiar upgrade process, and figured it was worth bringing that up to a wider audience. My upgrade process also has a notable changes section which includes major version changes (e.g. Inkscape 1.0!), new packages (e.g. podman!) and important behavior changes (e.g. driverless scanning and printing!). I'm particularly interested to hear about any significant change I might have missed. If you know of a cool new package that shipped with bullseye and that I forgot, do let me know! But that's for the cool new stuff. We need to talk about the problems with Debian major upgrades. Read more

