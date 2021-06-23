Mozilla Firefox 92 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The new features and improvements implemented in the Firefox 92 web browser include the ability to automatically perform HTTPS upgrades when HTTPS RR is available (using HTTPS RR as Alt-Svc headers), updated bookmark toolbar menus to follow Firefox’s visual styles, and redesigned certificate error pages for a better user experience.
In addition, this release promised an improved Firefox PDF viewer with support for filling more forms, such as XFA-based forms used by various governments and banks, during the beta phase, so this might be available in the final release as well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 632 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
40 min 20 sec ago
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
4 hours 5 min ago
16 hours 46 min ago
17 hours 55 min ago
18 hours 49 min ago
19 hours 33 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago