Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 6th of September 2021 11:43:21 AM

Think of elementary OS as the distro that - in a perfect world - would carry Linux to desktop domination. It's slick, it looks good, it's surprisingly nimble, and its developers have only the best of intentions.

So why doesn't it come with a word processor?

One would think, in the second decade of the 21st century, that a word processor would be standard equipment, showing up next to the email, calendar, and other apps after installation. But not in the new elementary OS 6, code named Odin. Yes, with a little bit of command line keystroking, you can add LibreOffice or Calligra or even AbiWord.

But an office suite, just because almost everyone uses a word processor or a spreadsheet or a presentation app these days?