Jetson Nano & Xavier NX carrier board offers 3x M.2 sockets, 10x RS232/RS485 interfaces

Linux
Hardware
Ubuntu

Geniatech NVJ100AI/NVJ100AIX is a carrier board fitted with either Jetson Nano or Jetson Xavier NX SoM with good expansion capabilities thanks to three M.2 sockets and ten RS232 and/or RS485 interfaces, plus the usual Gigabit Ethernet, USB ports, HDMI video interface, etc…

On the software side of thing, it’s the usual story for Jetson hardware with support for the Ubuntu-based NVIDIA JetPack, CUDA-X software stack
with NVIDIA DeepStream and the Transfer Learning Toolkit for
intelligent video analytics, NVIDIA Clara for healthcare imaging, genomics, and patient monitoring, as well as NVIDIA Isaac for robotics.

