HPLIP 3.21.8 Released with RHEL 8.4, Linux Mint 20.2 & More Printers Support
HPLIP, Hewlett-Packard’s Linux imaging and printing software, released version 3.21.8 with new printers support.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 464 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
40 min 20 sec ago
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
4 hours 5 min ago
16 hours 46 min ago
17 hours 55 min ago
18 hours 49 min ago
19 hours 33 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago