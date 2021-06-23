today's howtos
-
How to Install or Upgrade Nvidia Drivers on AlmaLinux 8
Most modern Linux Desktop systems come with an Nvidia driver pre-installed in the Nouveau open-source graphics device driver for Nvidia video cards. For the most part, this is acceptable; however, if you are using your Linux system for graphical design or gaming, you may get better drivers.
Historically, the Nouveau proprietary drivers are slower than Nvidia’s proprietary drivers, along with lacking the newest features, software technology, and support for the latest graphics card hardware. In most situations, upgrading your Nvidia Drivers using the following guide is more beneficial than not doing it. In some cases, you may see some substantial improvements overall.
In the following guide, you will know how to install Nvidia drivers on your AlmaLinux 8 desktop.
-
How to Install Linux on Any PC or Laptop
Want to install Linux but think it might be a disaster? Installing Linux on a PC or laptop is easier than you think - here's what you need to know.
-
What is Service in Linux
In easy terms, a service is a program or application in Linux that runs or expects to run in the background. That is, it is running without the need for
-
How to Stop a Program in Linux Terminal
It’s amusing how the simplest of the things could be complicated when you are new to something.
The other day, I found my friend could not figure out how to exit the top command. Instead of stopping the command, he closed the entire terminal application.
That’s not only unnecessary, it is a not good thing to do.
-
How to develop Linux applications for FIPS on Ubuntu
Developing applications for regulated and high security environments can be challenging. There is a plethora of software following diverse development methods and standards, but not always targeting a particular data protection standard. How can a large organization be assured that the cryptographic applications and libraries used implement cryptography correctly and follow best practices? FIPS 140 tackles the cryptography validation problem from the perspective of the U.S. regulator. To learn more about FIPS check the first article on this topic. In essence the FIPS 140 standard ensures that cryptography is implemented using well known secure designs, follows certain best practices, does not involve obscure algorithms, and that there is a due process in attestation.
-
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.14 on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable
Linux kernel 5.14 is out and is quite popular for people to test out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.14 kernel release has gone through seven release candidates over the last two months and benefits from the contributions of 1,650 different developers. Those that contribute to Linux kernel development include individual contributors and large vendors like Intel, AMD, IBM, Oracle, and Samsung.
-
Configure DNS with a Linux command, build a lab in five minutes, and more tips for sysadmins
August 2021 was another record-breaking month for Enable Sysadmin. We published 22 articles and had over 670,000 read articles from over 459,000 readers. Today, we are looking back at our top 10 articles to give readers a chance to catch up on any of the great content they might have missed. In this list, you will see various topics covered, and we are confident that some, if not all, will be of interest to you.
-
Top Basic Linux Commands for Beginners - Cloudbooklet
This guide lists out all the top most used basic Linux commands every day on your Linux system. You can use the following commands on any Linux distributions like Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, Fedora, RedHat, ArcLinux.
The following commands are executed in Command Line which is referred as Linux-shell. Let’s get to the common commands used everyday.
-
Resize an image from the Linux terminal | Opensource.com
ImageMagick is a handy multipurpose command-line tool for all your image needs. ImageMagick supports a variety of image types, including JPG photos and PNG graphics.
[...]
I often use ImageMagick on my webserver to resize images. For example, let's say I want to include a photo of my cats on my personal website. The photo from my phone is very large, about 4000x3000 pixels, at 3.3MB. That's much too large for a web page. I use the ImageMagick convert tool to change the size of my photo so that I can include it on my web page. ImageMagick is a full suite of tools, one of the most common is the convert command.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 379 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
40 min 20 sec ago
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
4 hours 5 min ago
16 hours 46 min ago
17 hours 55 min ago
18 hours 49 min ago
19 hours 33 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago