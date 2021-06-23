today's howtos
How To Install SQLite on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SQLite on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, SQLite is a C-language library that implements a small, fast, self-contained, high-reliability, full-featured, SQL database engine. It’s a popular solution for applications that need to use on-disk files formatted as lightweight databases to run efficiently.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of SQLite on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to Install Virtualbox Guest Additions in Ubuntu 21.10 [Quick Fix] | UbuntuHandbook
This simple tutorial shows how to install Virtualbox Guest Additions in Ubuntu based systems, e.g., Linux Mint, Zorin OS and Elementary OS, with fix or workaround for common issues.
Guest Additions is a set of device drivers and system applications to install in Guest OS. It’s useful when you try to share folder and/or clipboard between guest and host, enable USB support etc. Installing the software suite is easy via a menu option. However, it might not function in some cases.
Run Web Applications in Linux Using Tangram Browser - It's FOSS
Even if we have native Linux applications available for several tools, many end up using web applications.
Maybe in the form of an electron app or directly through a web browser, native experiences are becoming an old-school thing.
Of course, running web applications, no matter the platform, needs more system resources. And, considering every service is going for a web-based approach instead of a native experience, we need solutions to manage the web apps efficiently.
How to install Linux Lite 5.6 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Linux Lite 5.6 and some of the applications pre-installed.
How to replace MS Office with open-source ONLYOFFICE Docs integrated in SharePoint
ONLYOFFICE Docs is an open-source office suite distributed under GNU AGPL v3.0. It comprises web-based viewers and collaborative editors for text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations highly compatible with OOXML formats.
ONLYOFFICE Docs can be integrated with various cloud services such as Nextcloud, ownCloud, Seafile, Alfresco, Plone, etc., as well as embedded into your own solution. The editors can also be used as a part of the complete productivity solution ONLYOFFICE Workspace.
If you want to ditch MS Office, but not ready to do it abruptly, you can try ONLYOFFICE Docs integrated in the SharePoint content management system. This combo allows you to edit and collaborate on docx, xlsx, and pptx files directly within the CMS.
In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to connect these two applications using WOPI, a Web Application Open Platform Interface protocol intended to standardize the integration process.
How to Install Radicale Calendar (CalDAV and CardDAV) on Ubuntu 20.04
Radicale is a free and open-source CalDAV (Calendars, to-do lists) and CardDav (contacts) server. It aims to be a small and lightweight (CalDAV and CardDav) server application, yet powerful and works out-of-the-box. Radicale allows you to shares calendars and contact lists through CalDAV, CardDAV, and HTTPS. And most importantly, it can be secure through TLS connection and authentication. Also, it works with many CalDAV and CardDAV clients such as gnome-calendar, evolution, Mozilla thunderbird, DAVx (for android), etc.
Radicale comes with a simple configuration, and it's easy to configure and install. Radicale is written in Python, it runs on operating systems like Linux, BSD, macOS, and Windows.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure Radicale on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to install Reveal.js on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
Reveal.js is a free and open-source HTML presentation framework that enables users to create free, fully-featured, and attractive presentations using a web browser. Users can use web technologies in the presentations using the reveal.js framework. This tool helps to add more CSS styles, add an external web page, include <iframe>and custom user behavior using different JavaScript APIs.
We will see in this article how to install the Reveal.js HTML presentation framework on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system.
How To Solve Initramfs Error In Fedora - OSTechNix
Ubuntu and its derivatives often affected by the initramfs issue. As far as I know, it occurs usually on the disks that are formatted with ext4 filesystem. I haven't had this problem in BTRFS though. Until today, I thought only the Ubuntu-based systems are affected by this issue. I was wrong! Today, I encountered with the initramfs issue in my Fedora 34 desktop system. I already knew how to fix Initramfs error on Ubuntu Linux. In this guide, I will show you how to solve initramfs error in Fedora.
How to Install VirtualBox on Elementary OS 6 (Odin)
VirtualBox is a free and opensource virtualization tool which allows us to run multiple operating systems at the same time. As the name suggests, VirtualBox creates a virtualized environment for installing and running operating systems. It is available for Windows, Linux, macOS and Solaris. VirtualBox is generally used at desktop level where geeks create test environment in the guest virtual machines.
Study about the impact of open source software and hardware on technological independence, competitiveness and innovation in the EU economy
Open Source is increasingly used in digital technologies. This required an in-depth analysis of its current role, position and potential for the European economy. Open Source Software (OSS) has become mainstream across all sectors of the software industry over the past decade. Conversely, the level of maturity of Open Source Hardware (OSH) currently appears far lower. However, the business ecosystem for OSH is developing fast. If OSH is to follow the same development as OSS, it could constitute a cornerstone of the future Internet of Things (IoT), the future of computing and the digital transformation of the European industry at the end of the digital decade. The objective of the study was to investigate and quantify the economic impact of OSS and OSH on the European economy. The study also identified strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges of open source in relevant ICT policies, such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), digitising European industry, the connected car, high performance computing, big data, distributed ledger technologies, and more. Economic evidence of the footprint of open source in the EU has been collected. A list of policy options to maximize the benefit of open source supporting a competitive EU software and hardware industry, which in turn supports the twin environmental and digital transformation of the EU economy is also proposed.
PostgreSQL News and Releases
Finnix 123 released
Today marks the release of Finnix 123, the LiveCD for system administrators. Expanding on Finnix 122 from six months ago, this release includes a number of fixes, new packages and new features. Also: Finnix 123 release notes
HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) Drivers Now Support Linux Mint 20.2 and RHEL 8.4
HPLIP 3.21.8 is here almost two months after version 3.21.6, which only added support for the Fedora 34, Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), openSUSE Leap 15.3, and Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 “Buster” operating systems, and version 3.21.4, which added support for the HP Envy 6400 printer series, to add support for the Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma”, Manjaro Linux 21.0.7, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 distributions. On top of that, the HPLIP 3.21.8 release adds support for several new printers, including the HP Smart Tank 500 series, HP Smart Tank 530 series, HP Smart Tank Plus 570 series, HP Smart Tank 7600, HP Smart Tank 750, HP Smart Tank 790, HP Smart Tank Plus 710-720, HP Smart Tank Plus 7000, HP Smart Tank Plus 660-670, HP Smart Tank Plus 6000, as well as the HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4800 All-in-One Printer series.
