Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, Chrome Bad, GitHub Also Bad
Linux Action News 205
SUSE's new era kicks off this week, CentOS users get some relief, and how Docker managed to piss off their users.
Plus RISC-V gets a surprising benefactor, and the kernel feature we never thought would get merged that was just approved by Linus.
Chrome is a privacy NIGHTMARE. - Invidious
Josh Bressers: Episode 287 – Is GitHub’s Copilot the new Clippy?
Josh and Kurt talk about GitHub Copilot. What can we learn from a report claiming 40% of code generated by Copilot has security vulnerabilities? Is this the future or just some sort of strange new thing that will be gone as fast as it came?
Study about the impact of open source software and hardware on technological independence, competitiveness and innovation in the EU economy
Open Source is increasingly used in digital technologies. This required an in-depth analysis of its current role, position and potential for the European economy. Open Source Software (OSS) has become mainstream across all sectors of the software industry over the past decade. Conversely, the level of maturity of Open Source Hardware (OSH) currently appears far lower. However, the business ecosystem for OSH is developing fast. If OSH is to follow the same development as OSS, it could constitute a cornerstone of the future Internet of Things (IoT), the future of computing and the digital transformation of the European industry at the end of the digital decade. The objective of the study was to investigate and quantify the economic impact of OSS and OSH on the European economy. The study also identified strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges of open source in relevant ICT policies, such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), digitising European industry, the connected car, high performance computing, big data, distributed ledger technologies, and more. Economic evidence of the footprint of open source in the EU has been collected. A list of policy options to maximize the benefit of open source supporting a competitive EU software and hardware industry, which in turn supports the twin environmental and digital transformation of the EU economy is also proposed.
PostgreSQL News and Releases
Finnix 123 released
Today marks the release of Finnix 123, the LiveCD for system administrators. Expanding on Finnix 122 from six months ago, this release includes a number of fixes, new packages and new features. Also: Finnix 123 release notes
HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) Drivers Now Support Linux Mint 20.2 and RHEL 8.4
HPLIP 3.21.8 is here almost two months after version 3.21.6, which only added support for the Fedora 34, Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), openSUSE Leap 15.3, and Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 “Buster” operating systems, and version 3.21.4, which added support for the HP Envy 6400 printer series, to add support for the Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma”, Manjaro Linux 21.0.7, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 distributions. On top of that, the HPLIP 3.21.8 release adds support for several new printers, including the HP Smart Tank 500 series, HP Smart Tank 530 series, HP Smart Tank Plus 570 series, HP Smart Tank 7600, HP Smart Tank 750, HP Smart Tank 790, HP Smart Tank Plus 710-720, HP Smart Tank Plus 7000, HP Smart Tank Plus 660-670, HP Smart Tank Plus 6000, as well as the HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4800 All-in-One Printer series.
