today's leftovers
-
Interview with Ali Bahabadi
My full name is Mohammad-Ali Bahabadi, but I sign with my shortened version of my name, Ali Bahabadi. I was born in 1983 in Iran. I got a master’s degree in art conservation but I have been working as graphic designer for several years.
[...]
I am new to digital painting, but I think that digital painting has made it easier for me to paint, and in a short time it has made me a better artist. Although this change might be small, I can easily feel it myself. Almost every day I paint a new painting, which I believe it is not so easy be achieved in the traditional way. I need to thank everyone who contributed to the development of Krita. I have had the possibility of digital painting for many years. I had both a good graphic tablet and the most expensive graphic software available to me. But I think there was something in Krita that encouraged me to paint every day. Krita has a friendly spirit that accompanies me in painting.
-
Tuxedo Stellaris: The Meanest Laptop Money Can Buy
Imagine cramming an RTX 3080, a Ryzen 9 5900HX, and 16 GB DDR4 RAM into a slim chassis that’s barely thicker than an inch and weighing in at less than five pounds. That’s what the Tuxedo Stellaris laptop by Tuxedo Computers is (the name is not to be confused with the game).
You may recall earlier this year I had done a review of the Polaris laptop by the same company. Well, after getting in touch with them again, they offered me the Stellaris. I was blown away by the specs looking at the web page for it. There was no way I was going to reject this!
-
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion restored full Linux support in the latest update | GamingOnLinux
Recently it was announced by developer Snoozy Kazoo that their (rather great) game Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion was ending Linux support but they've now restored it.
Initially their announcement on August 19 mentioned that "it has been a struggle to reliably build and test the Linux version". However, after numerous replies from Linux fans the developer ended up adding a Beta version for testing on August 30 and later on September 2 they restored the support in full.
-
spot moved to new kennel
EasyOS, and all the pups, login as root, but with capability of running apps as user "spot". I am planning to create a Chromium or Chrome browser PET or SFS, and intend to run the browser with user spot.
Before doing that however, spot has to be relocated to a more rational path. spot's home has been /root/spot, same as the early pups, however, have now relocated to /clients/spot, see snapshot:
-
openSUSE Results from Google Summer of Code
The openSUSE Project participated in this year’s Google Summer of Code along with several mentoring organizations.
Six of the seven accepted projects were successfully completed and mentors of the participating projects helped students improve their programming skills and knowledge of open source over the 10-week program.
Let’s review the contributions!
The first contribution we will cover involves the Uyuni Project. The purpose of the project was converting the JSP code of virtual systems pages to ReactJS. Improving the User Interface of freshly created virtual systems page resulted in a Pull Request 4152 that is listed as work in progress and is nearing completion.
-
7 leadership and tech conferences to consider this fall
Earlier this year, we shared the 7 business leadership conferences to explore in 2021. If you’re looking to work in a few learning opportunities before the year ends, we’ve rounded up some fall conferences worth exploring.
Conference organizers are hoping to attract CIOs and IT leaders by putting together a mix of in-person events, virtual sessions, and hybrid-models in an effort to consider the comfort level of all possible attendees. There’s a wealth of knowledge to be gained, not to mention the potential networking opportunities.
Some of the conferences we’ve highlighted offer an in-person option for attendees who are ready to get back to (masked) face-to-face connection. Other events will take a hybrid-approach with a certain number of participants joining in person and the rest engaging digitally. Virtual events have presented a more affordable option for attendees who may not have been able to engage otherwise. Additionally, when you consider the year-plus of experience organizers have had hosting virtual conferences, digital events will offer plenty of perspectives, thoughtful sessions, and inspiration that CIOs can take home and implement into their own organizations.
-
Improving CI/CD in Red Hat OpenShift
Red Hat recently conducted a Customer Empathy Workshop series that included two virtual workshops focused on continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) tooling within Red Hat OpenShift. The Red Hat User Experience Design team partnered with Product Management and Engineering to engage 22 OpenShift customers from seven different companies.
During each workshop, we used digital whiteboards and video conferencing to virtually engage customers in hands-on activities. We used the first three steps of the classic design thinking—empathize, define, and ideate—to identify and understand problems as well as suggest solutions. Let’s take a look at what we learned.
-
OpenRISC Gets Working Ethernet With LiteX FPGA SoC Setups
While RISC-V garners most of the interest these days when it comes to open-source processor ISAs, OpenRISC continues pushing forward with its Linux kernel support.
OpenRISC doesn't have any readily available commercial implementations available but so far is still left running OpenRISC on FPGAs. OpenRISC developers have been working on upstreaming more of their OpenRISC LiteX drivers for such "build your hardware" scenarios. More details on the LiteX project for those interested via GitHub.
-
Study about the impact of open source software and hardware on technological independence, competitiveness and innovation in the EU economy
Open Source is increasingly used in digital technologies. This required an in-depth analysis of its current role, position and potential for the European economy. Open Source Software (OSS) has become mainstream across all sectors of the software industry over the past decade. Conversely, the level of maturity of Open Source Hardware (OSH) currently appears far lower. However, the business ecosystem for OSH is developing fast. If OSH is to follow the same development as OSS, it could constitute a cornerstone of the future Internet of Things (IoT), the future of computing and the digital transformation of the European industry at the end of the digital decade. The objective of the study was to investigate and quantify the economic impact of OSS and OSH on the European economy. The study also identified strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges of open source in relevant ICT policies, such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), digitising European industry, the connected car, high performance computing, big data, distributed ledger technologies, and more. Economic evidence of the footprint of open source in the EU has been collected. A list of policy options to maximize the benefit of open source supporting a competitive EU software and hardware industry, which in turn supports the twin environmental and digital transformation of the EU economy is also proposed.
PostgreSQL News and Releases
Finnix 123 released
Today marks the release of Finnix 123, the LiveCD for system administrators. Expanding on Finnix 122 from six months ago, this release includes a number of fixes, new packages and new features. Also: Finnix 123 release notes
HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) Drivers Now Support Linux Mint 20.2 and RHEL 8.4
HPLIP 3.21.8 is here almost two months after version 3.21.6, which only added support for the Fedora 34, Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), openSUSE Leap 15.3, and Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 “Buster” operating systems, and version 3.21.4, which added support for the HP Envy 6400 printer series, to add support for the Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma”, Manjaro Linux 21.0.7, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 distributions. On top of that, the HPLIP 3.21.8 release adds support for several new printers, including the HP Smart Tank 500 series, HP Smart Tank 530 series, HP Smart Tank Plus 570 series, HP Smart Tank 7600, HP Smart Tank 750, HP Smart Tank 790, HP Smart Tank Plus 710-720, HP Smart Tank Plus 7000, HP Smart Tank Plus 660-670, HP Smart Tank Plus 6000, as well as the HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4800 All-in-One Printer series.
