Install Firefox Browser 92 In Ubuntu / LinuxMint / RockyLinux | Tips On UNIX
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to download and install Mozilla Firefox browser 92 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 18.04, Linux Mint 20.1, and RockyLinux.
Mozilla Firefox is a free and open-source web browser developed by the Mozilla foundation and generally utilized by thousands and thousands of individuals in their daily actions.
Install HPLIP 3.21.8 In Ubuntu 20.04 / LinuxMint / RHEL | Tips On UNIX
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install HPLIP 3.21.8 in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, RHEL 8.4, LinuxMint 20.2, and Manjaro 21.0.7.
HPLIP – HP Linux Image and Printing, developed by HP for Printing, scanning, and faxing with HP inkjet and laser-based printers in Linux platforms.
The latest version of HPLIP 3.21.8 contains new printer support and added support to the new Distro’s and the hplip installer is available for download from SourceForge.
Install Postgresql 13 on AWS Ec2 Amazon linux 2 - Linux Shout
Developers of PostgreSQL call this platform “The world’s most advanced open-source database”. PostgreSQL is available for Linux including for other common operating systems such as macOS, Windows, and BSD. PostgreSQL implements the 2008 SQL standard very comprehensively. In addition to common data types, the database can also natively handle XML and version 9.2 with data in JSON format. Here we learn the steps to install PostgreSQL on Amazon Linux 2 running on AWS ec2 instance.
Blue/Green Deployment with Istio: Match Host Header and sourceLabels for Pod to Pod Communication | Lisenet.com :: Linux | Security | Networking
We are using our Kubernetes homelab in this article. We will continue with the pii-demo application for blue/green that we had deployed some time ago with Istio mTLS.
Basic familiarity with Istio is required.
Blue/green deployment is an application release model that transfers user traffic from a previous version of a microservice to a new release, both of which are running in production, without downtime.
How to Install GitHub CLI on Linux [Ed: Do not download or use this. This is an "embrace, extend, extinguish"-type attack on Git, on Git projects, and pm Git users; Microsoft is already in the second "E" here]
Kernel: LCA, RISC-V Support in Linux, and Wayland Composer Sway
Finnix 123 Linux Distro for System Administrators Is Out Based on Debian Bullseye
Finnix 123 is here almost seven months after Finnix 122 and brings a major change, namely the fact that the sysadmin-oriented distro is now based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series rather than tracking the Debian Testing repositories. While the distribution is still powered by the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, the Finnix 123 release adds several goodies for system administrators, such as the sshd and passwd kernel command-line options (e.g. sshd passwd=foo or sshd passwd=root:foo or passwd=finnix:bar), as well as a basic “command-not-found” handler that provides users with explicit instructions on how to install certain packages.
antiX-21-beta2 iso files available. (Debian 11 based)
We have 2 versions for experienced users to try. These iso files default to using SysVinit. antiX-21-b2-x64-full and antiX-21-b2-386-full are beta quality releases for experienced testers of antiX to test and provide feedback before final release. Do not use this as your main OS, though it *might* be possible to upgrade to final (no promises). * customized antiX 4.9.0-279 and 5.10.57 kernels on the 64 bit live iso. Please try both in your tests. * customized antiX 4.9.0-279-486-non-pae kernel on the 32 bit live iso. (pae versions available in the repos) * grub/UEFI live boot changes. Select live boot options (persistence, etc…) from the boot menu and sub menus rather than using the previous console menus. Please check localisation. * New installer partition selection area, including some lvm support if lvm volume exists. * no virtualbox-guest packages so best to test on real hardware – live, frugal or installed. * added mesa vulkan drivers * improved localisation of apps and live system
