Kernel: LCA, RISC-V Support in Linux, and Wayland Composer Sway
-
Reminder: linux.conf.au 2022 Call for Sessions open + Extended [LWN.net]
The linux.conf.au organizers have put out a second, extended call for proposals for the 2022 event, which will be held online starting January 14.
-
Linux 5.15 Further Tunes Its RISC-V Support - Phoronix
The RISC-V architecture updates have landed in the Linux 5.15 kernel with more software features now being supported.
RISC-V with Linux 5.15 supports new features like the Undefined Behavior Sanitizer (UBSan) now working on the architecture for detecting undefined behavior within the kernel. There is also now support for PC-relative instructions in KProbes, support for the hlt/nohlt kernel command-line options, and a lot of clean-ups.
-
NVIDIA 470 Driver Now Works With Wayland Composer Sway - itsfoss.net
The implementation of Wayland by NVIDIA has been one of the greatest technological battles ever seen in Linux. The graphics processing giant did not give its arm to twist by maintaining its bet on EGLStreams as a buffer for Wayland, while the rest, including Intel and AMD, bet on the GBM standard.
After many years of tug of war , Intel’s future return to the dedicated graphics market, the precipitous demise of Xorg, and above all the failure of EGLStreams itself forced NVIDIA to rectify to adopt GBM , further seeing the high odds that Wayland will be set by default in the next Ubuntu LTS.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 526 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: LCA, RISC-V Support in Linux, and Wayland Composer Sway
today's howtos
Finnix 123 Linux Distro for System Administrators Is Out Based on Debian Bullseye
Finnix 123 is here almost seven months after Finnix 122 and brings a major change, namely the fact that the sysadmin-oriented distro is now based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series rather than tracking the Debian Testing repositories. While the distribution is still powered by the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, the Finnix 123 release adds several goodies for system administrators, such as the sshd and passwd kernel command-line options (e.g. sshd passwd=foo or sshd passwd=root:foo or passwd=finnix:bar), as well as a basic “command-not-found” handler that provides users with explicit instructions on how to install certain packages.
antiX-21-beta2 iso files available. (Debian 11 based)
We have 2 versions for experienced users to try. These iso files default to using SysVinit. antiX-21-b2-x64-full and antiX-21-b2-386-full are beta quality releases for experienced testers of antiX to test and provide feedback before final release. Do not use this as your main OS, though it *might* be possible to upgrade to final (no promises). * customized antiX 4.9.0-279 and 5.10.57 kernels on the 64 bit live iso. Please try both in your tests. * customized antiX 4.9.0-279-486-non-pae kernel on the 32 bit live iso. (pae versions available in the repos) * grub/UEFI live boot changes. Select live boot options (persistence, etc…) from the boot menu and sub menus rather than using the previous console menus. Please check localisation. * New installer partition selection area, including some lvm support if lvm volume exists. * no virtualbox-guest packages so best to test on real hardware – live, frugal or installed. * added mesa vulkan drivers * improved localisation of apps and live system
Recent comments
10 hours 51 sec ago
10 hours 56 min ago
11 hours 51 min ago
12 hours 1 min ago
14 hours 22 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago