Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Doas, Raspberry Pi 4, and Going Linux
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 141
Félim is trolled about the cloud, our first impressions of elementary OS, your feedback, and more.
-
RIP Sudo, Open Doas Is My New Best Friend - Invidious
Like everyone else on Linux I've been using sudo but when I tried out doas on my gentoo install I really liked it so I thought why not try it out over on my main Arch install and I've really been liking it.
-
Is The Raspberry Pi A Desktop Replacement? - Invidious
Recently, I went a little over three months without having a home computer. For the first two months, I just did without having a computer. The third month though, I tried to use a Raspberry Pi 4 as a desktop replacement. How was the experience? It was a mixture of good and bad.
-
Going Linux #412 · Listener Feedback
Bill’s laptop is in computer hospital. Our listeners have suggestions, answers, and feedback on Office file formats, running Wine and Crossover, using AppImages, gaming on Linux and more.
-
Kernel: LCA, RISC-V Support in Linux, and Wayland Composer Sway
today's howtos
Finnix 123 Linux Distro for System Administrators Is Out Based on Debian Bullseye
Finnix 123 is here almost seven months after Finnix 122 and brings a major change, namely the fact that the sysadmin-oriented distro is now based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series rather than tracking the Debian Testing repositories. While the distribution is still powered by the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, the Finnix 123 release adds several goodies for system administrators, such as the sshd and passwd kernel command-line options (e.g. sshd passwd=foo or sshd passwd=root:foo or passwd=finnix:bar), as well as a basic “command-not-found” handler that provides users with explicit instructions on how to install certain packages.
antiX-21-beta2 iso files available. (Debian 11 based)
We have 2 versions for experienced users to try. These iso files default to using SysVinit. antiX-21-b2-x64-full and antiX-21-b2-386-full are beta quality releases for experienced testers of antiX to test and provide feedback before final release. Do not use this as your main OS, though it *might* be possible to upgrade to final (no promises). * customized antiX 4.9.0-279 and 5.10.57 kernels on the 64 bit live iso. Please try both in your tests. * customized antiX 4.9.0-279-486-non-pae kernel on the 32 bit live iso. (pae versions available in the repos) * grub/UEFI live boot changes. Select live boot options (persistence, etc…) from the boot menu and sub menus rather than using the previous console menus. Please check localisation. * New installer partition selection area, including some lvm support if lvm volume exists. * no virtualbox-guest packages so best to test on real hardware – live, frugal or installed. * added mesa vulkan drivers * improved localisation of apps and live system
