Android Leftovers
The next GPD handheld is a ‘modular Android game console’
Global Goals gets updated with Android 12 support and UI improvements - SamMobile
How To View WiFi Password Saved On Android: Forgot WiFi Password After Saving On Phone? How to share with a friend? - View Wi-Fi password protected on Android without root, learn tips and tricks here
How to Turn Off Auto-Brightness on Android
The company makes the most secure Android phones in the world; Snowden Approved System | cell phone
Kernel: LCA, RISC-V Support in Linux, and Wayland Composer Sway
today's howtos
Finnix 123 Linux Distro for System Administrators Is Out Based on Debian Bullseye
Finnix 123 is here almost seven months after Finnix 122 and brings a major change, namely the fact that the sysadmin-oriented distro is now based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series rather than tracking the Debian Testing repositories. While the distribution is still powered by the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, the Finnix 123 release adds several goodies for system administrators, such as the sshd and passwd kernel command-line options (e.g. sshd passwd=foo or sshd passwd=root:foo or passwd=finnix:bar), as well as a basic “command-not-found” handler that provides users with explicit instructions on how to install certain packages.
antiX-21-beta2 iso files available. (Debian 11 based)
We have 2 versions for experienced users to try. These iso files default to using SysVinit. antiX-21-b2-x64-full and antiX-21-b2-386-full are beta quality releases for experienced testers of antiX to test and provide feedback before final release. Do not use this as your main OS, though it *might* be possible to upgrade to final (no promises). * customized antiX 4.9.0-279 and 5.10.57 kernels on the 64 bit live iso. Please try both in your tests. * customized antiX 4.9.0-279-486-non-pae kernel on the 32 bit live iso. (pae versions available in the repos) * grub/UEFI live boot changes. Select live boot options (persistence, etc…) from the boot menu and sub menus rather than using the previous console menus. Please check localisation. * New installer partition selection area, including some lvm support if lvm volume exists. * no virtualbox-guest packages so best to test on real hardware – live, frugal or installed. * added mesa vulkan drivers * improved localisation of apps and live system
