So, you decided to use Ubuntu. Set upon to install Ubuntu and find that there are several active Ubuntu releases. That makes you bother about the latest Ubuntu release. Let me help you with that. The newest Ubuntu release is Ubuntu 21.04. It is a short term release which was out in April 2021 and it will be supported till January 2022. After that, you’ll have to upgrade to Ubuntu 21.10 (will be releases in October 2021).

Wrap-up: All about my Outreachy journey Hello everyone! It's officially the end of my Outreachy internship. I can't believe this is the last blog post I am writing on it. It seems like yesterday, when I received the selection mail and was about to begin my journey as an Outreachy intern with the GNOME organisation. [...] At the beginning of the internship, I was not familiar with writing blogs, which scared me. I thought that the internship will be very hectic with all these, and I will not manage the time properly. But the opportunity to document my internship in the form of blogs and everyone's appreciation has motivated me to carry on with the writing and having people read them.

Web Hooks for the Janitor There are about 30,000 packages in sid, and it usually takes a couple of weeks for the janitor to cycle through all of them.

Intel Compute-Runtime Prepares oneAPI Level Zero 1.2 Support Intel Compute Runtime 21.35.20826 is available today with initial support for oneAPI Level Zero v1.2. Today's Intel Compute-Runtime update is their latest for this open-source stack supporting OpenCL 3.0 and Level Zero support going back to Broadwell~Skylake processors with integrated graphics. Notable in this update is adding release support for Level Zero v1.2 (though the documentation still notes Level Zero 1.1 pre-release support).

Notcurses 2.4 Released - Now Works On Windows & macOS For Terminal "Bling" - Phoronix Notcurses as an open-source library designed for complex and "blingful" text user interfaces and character graphics, now works not only on Linux but also Windows and macOS. Notcurses makes it easy for CLI-based programs to support a wide range of colors, multimedia, Unicode, and other features not normally associated with command-line applications.

My Favorite Warnings: once The Perl compiler wants to help us write clean code. One of the ways that it does this is to issue warnings when a global variable appears ony once: Name "main::Foo" used only once: possible typo at ... The thing is, sometimes this is not an error. For example, we may want to refer to a global variable in another package, one that was not imported into our namespace.

MX Linux 21 Beta Today we are looking at MX Linux 21 Beta 2, the KDE edition. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.11, based on Debian 11, KDE 5.20, and uses about 800MB of ram when idling. Enjoy!