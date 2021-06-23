today's howtos
The developers and package maintainers may not always create packages for all Linux distributions. Some packages are only available for a specific Linux platform. In such cases, you can use package conversion tools like Alien to easily convert Linux packages to different formats. In this guide, we will see what is Alien, how to install Alien in various Linux operating systems and then how to convert a Linux package from one format to another using Alien package converter.
Complexity is our collective enemy in the computing industry. Complex systems are admired, yet they are hard to reason about, hard to secure, and let’s not forget — often unpleasant to use. Below, I will try offering a simple framework for how to think about secure infrastructure access, about its complexity, and a possible solution.
The markup above is something I see a lot on websites I audit professionally or when I just look under the hood of a website because I’m curious to see how it’s structured. The div is by far the most popular element, which is absolutely fine, but it's often being used in favor of other elements that would fit better. This overuse is nothing new, but the rise of JavaScript (JS) frameworks has amplified it.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ansible on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Ansible is a free and open-source automation tool that allows system administrators to configure and control hundreds of nodes from a central server without the need of installing any agents on the nodes. Unlike Puppet and Chef, Ansible is agent-less. Ansible uses declarative language to define system configurations and uses SSH service and Python scripts to apply configurations on the managed nodes.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Ansible on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
Today we are looking at how to install Standard Notes on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nexus Repository on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Nexus Repository is an open-source repository that supports many artifact formats, including Docker, Java, Docker, Conan components, and more. It allows you to collect, and manage your dependencies and makes it easier to distribute your software. It is a single source of all components, binaries, and build artifacts.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nexus Repository on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Node.js on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, NodeJS is a technology that allows running Javascript on the server-side using Google’s V8 engine. It is used on both the back-end and front-end as a full-stack making development more consistent.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Node.js on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
MongoDB is a database and in comparison to other databases, it is easy to handle because there is no need to work in a table-based conventional relational database structure. We can save a large amount of data because of its feature of horizontal partitioning. A lot of companies are using MongoDB like CISCO, Facebook, Nokia, etc.
MongoDB offers data aggregation as it allows us to store data according to our preferences. Otherwise, we have to manage data according to the data management of a conventional database.
This article will help us to understand how to install MongoDB in Ubuntu 20.04.
One undisputed advantage of using phpMyAdmin as a database management and administration frontend is how easy it is to configure and implement user-privileged actions. One such action is resetting your admin password from its Graphical User Interface. Changing user passwords involves several easy steps. We will go through all of them together.
So, you have started learning Java programming? That’s good.
And you want to run the java programs on your Linux system? Even better.
Let me show how to run Java in terminal in Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.
Awesome Screenshot is very easy to use the extension. The learning curve is less. You can use it efficiently within an hour of learning. In general, just click to open the toolbar and select the menu to perform respective actions.
There are several graphical tools available for creating live USB. Etcher on Linux is probably the most popular. Ubuntu has its own Startup Disk Creator tool for this purpose.
However, advanced Linux users swear by the comfort and swiftness of creating live USBs in Linux terminal using the dd command.
The dd command is a CLI tool that gives you powerful features for copying and converting files.
A common use case that people use dd for is to write ISO files to an external storage device such as a USB drive, which can be used to do things like install a new Linux distribution onto a computer or laptop.
That’s what I am going to show in this tutorial. I’ll go over the commands you will need to run, finding our USB drive from the terminal, and then finally doing the actual flashing of the ISO file.
Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop Version is one of the most popular operating systems out there and it’s partly thanks to the number of applications available. Well, today we are going to tell you about a task manager for Ubuntu 20.04 called Gaucho. So, in this post, you will learn how to install it on Ubuntu 20.04.
It's easy to take Linux commands for granted. They come bundled with the system when you install Linux, and we often don't question why they're there. Some of the basic commands, such as cd, kill, and echo aren't always independent applications but are actually built into your shell. Others, such as ls, mv, and cat are part of a core utility package (often GNU coreutils specifically). But there are always alternatives in the world of open source, and one of the most interesting is BusyBox.
Learn the commands to install Python 3.x and Python 2.7 on Debian 11 Bullseye or 10 Buster using terminal and also set the default version.
Python is a free, open-source programming language for a wide range of software projects. This programming language comes with clear syntax and good readability. It is considered easy to learn and can be interpreted in common operating systems.
Also, Python offers good scalability and can be used for complex software projects. Due to the expressive, minimalist syntax, applications can be implemented with just a few lines of code and less susceptibility to programming errors. To ensure simplicity and clarity, Python gets along with very few keywords and uses indentations as structuring elements.
Tails 4.22 Is Out to Improve the New Tor Connection Assistant, Update AMD GPU Drivers
Tails 4.22 makes the new Tor Connection assistant introduced in the Tails 4.20 release more performant and capable by changing the custom bridge interface to only allow entering one bridge, add support for saving one custom bridge in the Persistent Storage, and make Tor connections using bridges more robust by allowing users to manually fix the clock.
In addition, this release also reduces the timeout that determines if Tor connections can be established from 30 to 10 seconds, increases the timeout to start Tor entirely from 120 to 600 seconds, thus making the Tor Connection assistant more robust on slow Internet connections, and it now lets users try again to connect to Tor from the error screen.
Games: Lutris, Surviving Mars, WHAT THE GOLF?
Building upon a bunch of big new features in the first Lutris 0.9.2 Beta, a second Beta is out now with a focus on polishing up the experience that needs more testing.
What is Lutris? It's a free and open source application to help you manage games from various sources. This includes GOG, Humble Store, Epic Games, Steam, Emulators, Compatibility Layers (Wine) and much more. It's a simple way of keeping all your games together in one place. One launcher to rule them all.
Surviving Mars: Below and Beyond is the brand new expansion with Paradox Interactive reviving the game under a new developer with Abstraction and there's a free update too.
WHAT THE GOLF? is still getting free upgrades and the latest A HOLE NEW WORLD Update is live with another bunch of levels to play not-Golf through.
Mixing together a farming sim, a life sim and a business sim all in one - Harvest Days is coming from Family Devs, an indie game studio formed by a father and son duo. Yet another take on the casual gaming market joining the likes of Stardew Valley, Farm Together, Littlewood and many more. Linux support is fully planned too.
"Take things easy in Harvest Days, and leave the chaos of the city behind. In this pastoral sandbox world, you can let go of your day-to-day worries and unwind. Tend to your crops, ride horses through the wilds, kick back with the friendly townsfolk and fish for your dinner down at the river. Take it easy and watch your farmstead slowly evolve, or proactively invest in tools, vehicles and upgrades to carve out your own little slice of paradise."
Not long now until the big Hearth & Home update for Valheim arrives on September 16 and Iron Gate have given us a final quick-look at some more changes. This time, it's weapons.
For those of you wanting a simple way to get your games from the Epic Store running on Linux with the Wine compatibility layer, the Heroic Games Launcher continues to roll out upgrades. Totally unofficial though of course, since the Epic Store doesn't support Linux.
HGL version 1.9.3 rolled out recently and it's considered an essential upgrade. It pulls in a big new version of Legendary, the command-line interface for interacting with Epic, which has some needed fixes due to changes to Epic's API. This includes fixes for logins not working.
