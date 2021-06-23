Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 7th of September 2021 05:04:12 PM

Filed under

Recently with my Linux benchmarks of the Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G Zen 3 APUs with Radeon Vega graphics I touched on the GPU graphics/compute performance in some of the basic benchmarks while in this article are a number of Steam Play and native Linux gaming benchmarks for looking at the potential for these latest-generation desktop APUs for Linux gaming.

This round of benchmarking is looking at the gaming potential out of the Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G which as shown in the prior articles offer much greater integrated graphics potential than what is current provided by Intel desktop processors. For providing a fresh look at the 5600G/5700G Linux gaming performance, Linux 5.14 and Mesa 21.3-devel were providing the latest open-source graphics stack.