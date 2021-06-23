Kernel: FUSE, FGKASLR, and Memory Management in Linux 5.15
FUSE With Linux 5.15 Now Allows Mounting An Active FUSE Device - Phoronix
While Linus Torvalds isn't much of a fan of FUSE / user-space file-systems, the FUSE code within the kernel does continue making improvements.
The FUSE changes for Linux 5.15 have been submitted and mostly consist of a few fixes, including around data flushing in syncfs, data flushing in copy_file_range(), a possible deadlock fix, and other fixes.
Finer Grained KASLR Patches Revived For The Linux Kernel To Enhance Security - Phoronix
For more than a year there has been work on FGKASLR for finer grained kernel address space layout randomization. While KASLR is widely-used these days, with enough guessing or unintentional kernel leakage, the base address of the kernel can be figured out. Finer grained KASLR allows for randomization at the per-functional level to dramatically boost defenses. The latest take on FG-KASLR has now been published.
FG-KASLR continues to be designed around rearranging the kernel code at boot/load-time on a per-function level with minimal impact to the boot time.
Linux 5.15 Adds New Syscall To More Quickly Free Memory Of Dying Processes - Phoronix
To help out memory pressure / out-of-memory killing solutions like systemd-oomd or Android's LMKD, Linux 5.15 is introducing the "process_mrelease" system call to more quickly free the memory of dying processes.
Earlier this summer I wrote about a proposed "process_reap" system call for more quickly reclaiming memory when under pressure. It's that work that evolved into "process_mrelease" and this new system call is now ready to go for Linux 5.15.
