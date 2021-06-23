Ubuntu: Canonical Anbox and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
-
Android applications running in the cloud now easily scale from prototype to production with the new Anbox Cloud Appliance on AWS | Ubuntu
Today, Canonical announces the availability of the Anbox Cloud Appliance in AWS Marketplace, allowing for a fast and easy “prototype to production” process for Android apps in the cloud.
The Anbox Cloud Appliance is a small-scale version of Canonical’s Anbox Cloud, which developers can utilize for rapid prototyping of Android-in-the-Cloud solutions. Additionally, AWS Marketplace makes Anbox Cloud readily available with access to a more extensive set of instance types, including support for Arm CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs.
“Canonical’s Anbox Cloud provides our customers with an easy and powerful way to run large numbers of Android instances in parallel on a single AWS instance, and with support for both x86 and Arm instances, customers can choose the best option for their use case,” said Mona Chadha, Director of AWS Marketplace Category Management, AWS.
The Anbox Cloud Appliance makes it easy to be productive by providing a developer-friendly CLI and a simple web UI to manage and operate Android applications in the cloud. Developers can upload their Android apps, configure and virtualise Android devices, and stream graphical output in real-time to any web or mobile client. This allows them to unleash their creativity to invent new user experiences.
-
Canonical Anbox Cloud Appliance enables easier Android app prototyping on AWS - SiliconANGLE
Ubuntu developer Canonical Ltd. is pushing harder into Android application development with today’s launch of its Anbox Cloud Appliance on Amazon Web Services Inc.’s Marketplace.
The Anbox Cloud appliance is said to be a “small-scale” version of the company’s Anbox Cloud platform and provides a fast and easy “prototype to production” process for cloud-based Android applications, the company said.
Anbox Cloud is a service that runs Android as a guest operating system to containerize workloads so they can easily be distributed from the cloud, where they run, to any kind of mobile device. It’s used to run high-powered applications on any kind of Android device, regardless of hardware’s compute capabilities.
-
The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 699
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 699 for the week of August 29 – September 4, 2021.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 614 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Latest POP_OS! Release Brings COSMIC Overtones
When I reviewed POP!_OS 20.04 in May 2020, I saw its potential to be one of the best starting points for any new Linux user. The latest release, POP!_OS Linux 21.04 issued June 29, clearly shows that the in-house tweaking of the GNOME desktop to the COSMIC GNOME-based desktop is even more inviting. Given this distro’s rising popularity, it will continue to hold that distinction. COSMIC is an attractive offering for seasoned Linux users as well. That is a bold statement, but developer System76 has made some bold moves to push this distro to the forefront and spark its popularity among newcomers to Linux — as well as with seasoned users. That was true for the changeover to a modified GNOME desktop last year. It is even truer with this latest release’s added COSMIC polish to GNOME. COSMIC stands for Computer Operating System Main Interface Components. While it is not an out-of-this-world or strikingly new desktop environment, it does provide enough change to the traditional GNOME user interface to be better than the original. That has been System 76’s goal from the get-go. The company has refined the desktop experience primarily for its own line of Linux-powered computers. But even running POP_OS! on your own unoptimized hardware, this Linux distribution soars like a heavenly creature.
What is coming in sudo 1.9.8?
Sudo development is at version 1.9.8 beta 3. There are two major new features: sudo can intercept sub-commands and log sub-commands. In this quick teaser I introduce you to log_subcmds. I hope it is interesting enough for you to test it out and provide feedback. So, what is log_subcmds good for? There are many UNIX tools that can spawn external applications. You only see vi in the logs, but can you be sure without session recording that your admin only edits what he is supposed to? With log_subcmds you can see all the commands started from an application run through sudo. Or you can see all the commands started from a shell, even without session recording.
Release of OpenSSL 3.0
Trying Out The RasPad 3, My Unboxing & Review
Today we’re going to be taking a look at the RasPad 3, an all-in-one tablet-style device designed around the Raspberry Pi 4B that Sunfounder have sent me to review and share with you. The RasPad 3 was brought to life through a successful Kickstarter campaign in October 2020 which saw almost 2000 backers pledge over $300,000, so it definitely gathered a lot of early interest.
Canonical’s Anbox Cloud Appliance...
Canonical’s Anbox Cloud Appliance Now Available On AWS Marketplace