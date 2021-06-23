today's leftovers
Co-op News Punch Podcast - Episode 32
We're back, again! The duo returns for another casual and frank chat about Linux and Linux Gaming topics across many different areas in the industry. The podcast features myself and contributor Samsai, having a very chilled-out (and totally unprofessional) chat about various Linux and Linux Gaming topics across different fields.
Destination Linux 242: License To Thrill With Open Source (Explaining Licenses & Why To Use Them)
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to discuss open source licensing and help everyone navigate this critical part of open source ecosystem. Then we’re going to discuss some disturbing surveillance laws that are currently impacting our friends in Australia. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
Playing with a new shell: fish
fzf is a simple utility for searching data among a file (the history file in that case) in fuzzy mode, meaning in not a strict matching, on OpenBSD I use the following configuration file in ~/.config/fish/config.fish to make fzf active.
When pressing ctrl+r with some history available, you can type any words you can think about an old command like "ssh bar" and it should return "ssh foobar" if it exists.
How To Take Integer Input From Command Line In Python
In this notebook, we will look at how to take Integer input from command line in Python 3 and Python 2. For taking string input from command line in Python, check out How To Take String Input From Command Line In Python
Code runs on people
Personally, I'd rather be remembered as that person who left behind "really boring utilitarian code that just sat there doing its job" than someone who created "a breathtaking gleaming spectacle that's also totally opaque and unmaintainable".
FreeBSD Desktop – Part 27 – Configuration – Netflix Signal Telegram
While Netflix serves their content using FreeBSD servers the Netflix streaming service itself is not available on the FreeBSD platform because Widevine DRM does not support browsers on FreeBSD system.
We will use one of the more known FreeBSD features – the Linux Compatibility Layer. When FreeBSD 13.0-RELEASE was introduced the LINUX_COMPAT support was greatly improved. To the point where you can swap the default CentOS 7 based layer into the newer and more suited for desktop – the Ubuntu based layer.
Latest POP_OS! Release Brings COSMIC Overtones
When I reviewed POP!_OS 20.04 in May 2020, I saw its potential to be one of the best starting points for any new Linux user. The latest release, POP!_OS Linux 21.04 issued June 29, clearly shows that the in-house tweaking of the GNOME desktop to the COSMIC GNOME-based desktop is even more inviting. Given this distro’s rising popularity, it will continue to hold that distinction. COSMIC is an attractive offering for seasoned Linux users as well. That is a bold statement, but developer System76 has made some bold moves to push this distro to the forefront and spark its popularity among newcomers to Linux — as well as with seasoned users. That was true for the changeover to a modified GNOME desktop last year. It is even truer with this latest release’s added COSMIC polish to GNOME. COSMIC stands for Computer Operating System Main Interface Components. While it is not an out-of-this-world or strikingly new desktop environment, it does provide enough change to the traditional GNOME user interface to be better than the original. That has been System 76’s goal from the get-go. The company has refined the desktop experience primarily for its own line of Linux-powered computers. But even running POP_OS! on your own unoptimized hardware, this Linux distribution soars like a heavenly creature.
What is coming in sudo 1.9.8?
Sudo development is at version 1.9.8 beta 3. There are two major new features: sudo can intercept sub-commands and log sub-commands. In this quick teaser I introduce you to log_subcmds. I hope it is interesting enough for you to test it out and provide feedback. So, what is log_subcmds good for? There are many UNIX tools that can spawn external applications. You only see vi in the logs, but can you be sure without session recording that your admin only edits what he is supposed to? With log_subcmds you can see all the commands started from an application run through sudo. Or you can see all the commands started from a shell, even without session recording.
Release of OpenSSL 3.0
Trying Out The RasPad 3, My Unboxing & Review
Today we’re going to be taking a look at the RasPad 3, an all-in-one tablet-style device designed around the Raspberry Pi 4B that Sunfounder have sent me to review and share with you. The RasPad 3 was brought to life through a successful Kickstarter campaign in October 2020 which saw almost 2000 backers pledge over $300,000, so it definitely gathered a lot of early interest.
