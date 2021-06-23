Proxmox Virtual Environment is an awesome virtualization solution for your business or home lab, and in this series, you'll learn everything you need to know in order to fully utilize it.

YouTube recently deleted The Linux Experiment channel. What caused the deletion? Only YouTube knows and good luck getting any information from anyone at YouTube. But increasingly, this is happening more and more. Large channels are getting deleted, either for minor violations, or sometimes for no reason at all. Maybe it's time to explore alternative video platforms...like Odysee!

They were interested in microservices. How can microservices use them for increased agility and scalability? Microservices are architectural style and pattern structures which application as a collection of services. Services are highly maintainable, testable, loosely coupled, independently deployable, and precisely focused.

To understand cyber security and cryptography we will continue further today. In the previous chapter, we discussed the basics elements. Also In 1960-70 computers started getting popular in industry and offices. Initially, security and encryption were a concern for govt offices only. In addition to In 1973 IBM developed the Fiestal cipher. in 1949 an American cryptographer Claude Shanon introduced the substitution and permutation method of cryptography. Another Method of Cryptography came into the picture as well. “Confusion and Diffusion” was that new cryptography method.

How many times have you installed something on Linux, only to find out that you need to set certain environment variables before the installation will work? For me, it happens all the time. But what are these environment variables, and how do you set them? Let's dive in and find out.

Pip stands for Pip Installs Python and is a tool for Python programming language to install various modules. It is an explicit replacement and indirect successor for the older one easy_install from the Python setup tools. In a direct comparison, the syntax of pip is based on that of other package administrators, such as APT. Furthermore, even with pip, dependencies on other modules are resolved directly, ie additionally required modules are installed directly. Using it we can install packages from Python Package Index (PyPI) and other repositories.

Aws Cli is a very powerful tool for working with AWS services. If you have configured the Access key and secrete key on your working machine then you can easily play with AWS services from your local machine.

AWS CLI or Amazon Web Service Command Line Interface is a command-line tool for managing and administering your Amazon Web Services like s3, ec2, lambda, and more services. AWS CLI provides direct access to the public API of Amazon Web Services.

Linux is an open-source Unix-like operating system based on the Linux kernel. The Linux operating system has recently evolved to run on a wide variety of hardware, from phones, tablets, and supercomputers. Every Linux-based OS is packaged with a Linux Kernel that manages hardware resources and software packages that make up the operating system. How do I increase swap space in Linux? Have you been looking for a way to increase the swap space on your Linux PC? If so, don’t worry since this article will cover all the aspects you need to know about increasing swap space in Linux. Generally, every processor in the machine requires a certain amount of data capacity to run and store loaded applications. Therefore, all PCs are designed to have both primary and secondary memories from where all the programs can be run and stored information is executed.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpMyAdmin on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, phpMyAdmin is a free, open-source, and web-based application used for managing MySQL or MariaDB databases from the web interface. It is written in PHP and is one of the most popular database administration tools used by web hosting companies to enable novice system administrators to carry out database activities. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of phpMyAdmin on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

As per NASA, “A black hole is a place in space where gravity pulls so much that even light can not get out”. Something similar exists in the Linux universe as well - it discards anything written to it and when read, just returns an EOF (end-of-file). It’s a special file which is also referred to as null device - /dev/null

This article describes how to bootup RHEL/CentOS 8 system into rescue mode using the systemd rescue target unit. You may need to boot your RHEL 7/8 and CentOS 7/8 system to fix some common problems when the system refuse to boot normally.

Initially, the upgrade rules of Candid were a straight-forward application of the canonical subtyping rules. This worked and was sound, but it forbid one very commonly requested use case: Extending records in argument position.

Linux Containers have been around for some time but became widely available when introduced in the Linux kernel in 2008. Containers are lightweight, executable application components that combine app source code with OS libraries and dependencies required to run the code in any environment. In addition, they offer application packaging and delivery technologies while taking advantage of application isolation with the flexibility of image-based deployment methods. Linux Containers use control groups for resource management, namespaces for system process isolation, SELinux Security to enable secure tenancy and reduce security threats or exploits. These technologies provide an environment to produce, run, manage and orchestrate containers. The article is an introductory guide to the main elements of Linux container architecture, how containers compare with KVM virtualization, image-based containers, docker containers, and containers orchestration tools.

Debian 11 (codename Bullseye) was recently released. This was the smoothest upgrade I've experienced in some 20 years as a Debian user. In my haste, I completely forgot to first upgrade dpkg and apt, doing a straight dist-upgrade. Nonetheless, everything worked out of the box. No unresolved dependency cycles. Via my last-mile Gigabit connection, it took about 5 minutes to upgrade and reboot. Congratulations to everyone who made this possible! Since the upgrade, only a handful of bugs were found. I filed bug reports. Over these past few days, maintainers have started responding. In once particular case, my report exposed a CVE caused by copy-pasted code between two similar packages. The source package fixed their code to something more secure a few years ago, while the destination package missed it. The situation has been brought to Debian's security team's attention and should be fixed over the next few days.

When you're running Linux on a desktop or server, sometimes you need to identify the hardware in that system. One command used for this is lspci. It works by showing all devices attached to the PCI bus. It's provided by the pciutils package and is available for a wide range of Linux and BSD-based operating systems.

GhostBSD 21.09.06 ISO's now available I am happy to announce the new ISO 21.09.06. This new ISO contains the switch from OpenRC to FreeBSD rc.d and numerous fixes and improvements.