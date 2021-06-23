The Linux 5.15 Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes this cycle are quite exciting on the x86 (x86_64) front with several prominent additions. The KVM feature updates were sent in today for this new kernel cycle. While there are Arm and IBM s390 updates, the x86/x86_64 work is most notable for KVM in Linux 5.15. Earlier this year during the Linux 5.12 cycle the hope was KVM would switch to the new x86 MMU code by default later in the cycle but that didn't happen... Now a few kernels later with continuing to improve the new MMU, it's now the default with Linux 5.15.

With the release of the 5.14 kernel, the Linux community celebrates 30 years since the birth of the biggest collaborative software project in the world. Since then, this open collaboration by thousands of engineers has produced an operating system kernel that is more reliable, efficient, and better suited for countless applications than any single organization could ever achieve. While the high quality of this huge collaborative effort is definitely apparent by the widespread presence of Linux in the market today, this also means there is an ever-increasing interest in more modern hardware support, as well as a more reliable kernel that is thoroughly tested. This is where Collabora's developers come in to help make this a reality. Here's a look at their contributions to this latest kernel release.

Landing this past weekend was the surprise move by Linus Torvalds to enable "-Werror" behavior by default for all kernel builds. That compiler flag addition makes all warnings be treated as errors, which in turn stops the kernel build. As expected, this change has led to quite a mess. That change to enable "-Werror" by default when building the Linux kernel led to some immediate errors. In particular, build/test farms were quick to hit pain points and quickly finding various areas of the kernel that were emitting warnings not immediately correctable.

Old game systems are typically the most popular targets for emulation. With huge communities of fans wanting to recreate the good times of yesteryear, most old systems have all been brought back to life in this manner. However, some simply dive into emulation for the technical challenge, and [Austin Appleby] has done just that with GateBoy. GateBoy is a project to emulate the Game Boy logic gate by logic gate. It’s a lower level approach that builds upon earlier work [Austin] did on a project called MetroBoy, which we featured previously.

Ready to grab even more games? The monthly curated bundle Humble Choice has a fresh plate of games ready to claim for subscribers. This is the bundle that replaced Humble Monthly, where you pay for whatever tier you feel is the best value to get access to the Humble Trove (a ton of DRM-free games), a discount at the Humble Store and the ability to claim Steam keys for multiple top titles. It's usually a mix of native Linux games and some that work with Steam Play Proton.

Istio is expanding the support window of the 1.9 release by six weeks to allow time for users to upgrade to Istio 1.10 or directly to Istio 1.11. Previously, we had announced that Istio 1.9 support would end on August 24, so our new end of support date for Istio 1.9 is October 5, 2021.

GitLab is a popular DevOps platform for end-to-end development and operations. It provides users with a Git repository for source version control, issue tracking, and CI/CD features. Developers can use the GitLab web UI and API to track builds, track test results, monitor deployments, and schedule batch jobs across various testing environments.

It seems that every cloud service of note has a free tier nowadays and the Oracle Cloud is the latest that I’ve discovered (thanks to r/homelab which I highly recommend reading). Here’s Oracle’s summary of what they offer for free [1]. Oracle’s “always free” tier (where presumable “always” is defined as “until we change our contract”) currently offers ARM64 VMs to a total capacity of 4 CPU cores, 24G of RAM, and 200G of storage with a default VM size of 1/4 that (1 CPU core and 6G of RAM). It also includes 2 AMD64 VMs that each have 1G of RAM, but a 64bit VM with 1G of RAM isn’t that useful nowadays.

Linux Devices and Open Hardware Ryzen V2000 Mini-ITX offers triple M.2 and PCIe x16 Ibase has launched a “MI989” Mini-ITX board with an up to octa-core Ryzen Embedded V2000 SoC, up to 64GB DDR3, 4x DP, 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.1 Gen2, 3x M.2, and PCIe x16. Ibase teased the M1989 last November when AMD announced its 7nm, Zen 2 based Ryzen Embedded V2000 system-on-chip. The company has now released the product at an unstated price.

Industrial mini-PC powers up with RK3399 Vecow’s rugged “EIC-1000” industrial mini-PC runs Android or Linux on an RK3399 with 2GB DDR3L, 32GB eMMC, 2x USB, 2x COM, HDMI, GbE, and mini-PCIe. Vecow announced a fanless, compact computer equipped with Rockchip’s hexa-core -A72 and -A53 RK3399 SoC. The EIC-1000 offers industrial features including a 9-55 DC terminal plug input, an extended 0 to 70°C operating range, IEC 60068-2-27 rated shock resistance, IEC 60068-2-64 vibration resistance, and humidity and EMC tolerance. The EIC-1000 is aimed primarily at digital signage, but also supports smart retail, factory automation, and other AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. We’re not sure why the EIC-1000 is referred to as an “edge AI” system, which would make more sense if it was using the NPU-equipped RK3399Pro. Yet, we suppose you could add a half-sized Coral Edge TPU based Mini PCIe Accelerator card to the mini-PCIe slot. One image shows a camera, which could be attached via USB or GbE. The RK3399 supports up to 1080p @ 30fps encoding.

Measuring 20V signals on an Arduino Uno with a quantizer | Arduino Blog The Arduino Uno is well-known for its 10-bit 5V ADC within its ATmega328p, which means that it takes between 0 and 5V as input and produces a digital value that ranges from 0 to 1023. However, attempting to measure any voltage above 5V will cause some less-than-desirable results, such as creating magic smoke and destroying the IC. To get around this problem, some makers add a voltage divider that divides the incoming voltage by a predetermined factor. This solution reduces the resolution of the ADC, as a single unit of change in the digital value corresponds to a larger change in voltage. To address this, the YouTuber known as Techoyaki came up with a novel solution that can measure the full range of values without decreasing the resolution.

Use the Nano 33 BLE Sense's IMU and gesture sensor to control a DJI Tello drone | Arduino Blog Piloting a drone with something other than a set of virtual joysticks on a phone screen is exciting due to the endless possibilities. DJI’s Tello can do just this, as it has a simple Python API which allows for basic aspects to be controlled such as taking off, landing, and moving within a horizontal plane. Soham Chatterjee built a system that takes advantage of two sensors within the Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense’s onboard suite, namely the APDS-9960 and LSM9DS1 IMU. He started this endeavor by creating two simple programs that ran on the BLE Sense. The first initializes the APDS-9960 to detect gestures, which then sends strings like “detected DOWN gesture” via the USB port to a host machine. The second program checks if the IMU has gone over a certain threshold in a single direction and relays a corresponding string if it has.

DIY 3D water depth mapping with Arduino | Arduino Blog Knowing the exact depths that water reaches within a harbor can be vital to navigating around certain hidden obstacles that might cause a boat to become stuck. But rather than using an expensive drone or even satellite to take these measurements, Jan Neumann was able to create a DIY version that is a fraction of the cost. The system is comprised of an Arduino Uno at its core with a small GPS module for gathering positional data and a NMEA-capable echo sounder. As Neumann’s boat moved around the harbor, the Uno would take a reading of the water’s depth and the boat’s current position every second and log it to an SD card within a CSV file. And because the water’s natural level rises and falls over the course of a few hours due to tidal forces, Neumann used a Wasser&Schiffahrsamt water level sensing module that also takes a reading every second.