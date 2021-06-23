today's howtos
Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 with the XM Global Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
SCP (secure copy) is an advanced version of the CP command, and allows you to securely copy files or directories between two machines via SSH.
In this video, we are looking at how to install Telegram on Linux Lite 5.4.
What is really odd is that a Google search has only a couple of hits. Meaning, this is a problem that has (almost) only occurred to me!
Debian 11.0 was released on August 14th, 2021. The codename of Debian 11 is Bullseye. Debian is one of the widely used Linux operating systems and a popular choice for setting up and configuring servers for businesses has just got the latest release called Bullseye. Bullseyes come with tons of new packages, support for the exFAT file system, and an enhanced manual page.
The continuous usage of phpMyAdmin as a GUI frontend for managing MySQL/MariaDB databases for sites like WordPress is making website administration achievable even by newbie users. You do not need to arm yourself with the prowess and accuracy of highlighting and implementing long SQL queries to unlock some meaningful strides in database management.
One key aspect of any database management system in a production environment is its ability to create and accommodate users. MySQL/MariaDB RDBMS accommodates two types of users; the Admin user and the normal user.
Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Weekly, LINUX Unplugged, Linux in the Ham Shack
We try out what might be the most fun Linux distribution around. It started as a laugh, but now we’re in love.
Plus, the reunion road trip hits a bump, some community news, feedback, picks, and more.
Hello and welcome to the 427th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short topics episode, the hosts discuss the attrition present in CW contesting, grants for youths getting their ham radio licenses, the Election Day radio contest, Docker, SuperTuxKart, Fedora, Linux on Macs and much more. Thank you for listening and have a great week.
today's leftovers
It seems that every cloud service of note has a free tier nowadays and the Oracle Cloud is the latest that I’ve discovered (thanks to r/homelab which I highly recommend reading). Here’s Oracle’s summary of what they offer for free [1].
Oracle’s “always free” tier (where presumable “always” is defined as “until we change our contract”) currently offers ARM64 VMs to a total capacity of 4 CPU cores, 24G of RAM, and 200G of storage with a default VM size of 1/4 that (1 CPU core and 6G of RAM). It also includes 2 AMD64 VMs that each have 1G of RAM, but a 64bit VM with 1G of RAM isn’t that useful nowadays.
GitLab is a popular DevOps platform for end-to-end development and operations. It provides users with a Git repository for source version control, issue tracking, and CI/CD features. Developers can use the GitLab web UI and API to track builds, track test results, monitor deployments, and schedule batch jobs across various testing environments.
Istio is expanding the support window of the 1.9 release by six weeks to allow time for users to upgrade to Istio 1.10 or directly to Istio 1.11. Previously, we had announced that Istio 1.9 support would end on August 24, so our new end of support date for Istio 1.9 is October 5, 2021.
Ready to grab even more games? The monthly curated bundle Humble Choice has a fresh plate of games ready to claim for subscribers.
This is the bundle that replaced Humble Monthly, where you pay for whatever tier you feel is the best value to get access to the Humble Trove (a ton of DRM-free games), a discount at the Humble Store and the ability to claim Steam keys for multiple top titles. It's usually a mix of native Linux games and some that work with Steam Play Proton.
Old game systems are typically the most popular targets for emulation. With huge communities of fans wanting to recreate the good times of yesteryear, most old systems have all been brought back to life in this manner. However, some simply dive into emulation for the technical challenge, and [Austin Appleby] has done just that with GateBoy.
GateBoy is a project to emulate the Game Boy logic gate by logic gate. It’s a lower level approach that builds upon earlier work [Austin] did on a project called MetroBoy, which we featured previously.
Kernel: A Look Ahead at Linux 5.15 and Back at Kernel 5.14
Landing this past weekend was the surprise move by Linus Torvalds to enable "-Werror" behavior by default for all kernel builds. That compiler flag addition makes all warnings be treated as errors, which in turn stops the kernel build. As expected, this change has led to quite a mess.
That change to enable "-Werror" by default when building the Linux kernel led to some immediate errors. In particular, build/test farms were quick to hit pain points and quickly finding various areas of the kernel that were emitting warnings not immediately correctable.
With the release of the 5.14 kernel, the Linux community celebrates 30 years since the birth of the biggest collaborative software project in the world. Since then, this open collaboration by thousands of engineers has produced an operating system kernel that is more reliable, efficient, and better suited for countless applications than any single organization could ever achieve.
While the high quality of this huge collaborative effort is definitely apparent by the widespread presence of Linux in the market today, this also means there is an ever-increasing interest in more modern hardware support, as well as a more reliable kernel that is thoroughly tested. This is where Collabora's developers come in to help make this a reality. Here's a look at their contributions to this latest kernel release.
The Linux 5.15 Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes this cycle are quite exciting on the x86 (x86_64) front with several prominent additions.
The KVM feature updates were sent in today for this new kernel cycle. While there are Arm and IBM s390 updates, the x86/x86_64 work is most notable for KVM in Linux 5.15.
Earlier this year during the Linux 5.12 cycle the hope was KVM would switch to the new x86 MMU code by default later in the cycle but that didn't happen... Now a few kernels later with continuing to improve the new MMU, it's now the default with Linux 5.15.
