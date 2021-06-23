Hello and welcome to the 427th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short topics episode, the hosts discuss the attrition present in CW contesting, grants for youths getting their ham radio licenses, the Election Day radio contest, Docker, SuperTuxKart, Fedora, Linux on Macs and much more. Thank you for listening and have a great week.

We try out what might be the most fun Linux distribution around. It started as a laugh, but now we’re in love. Plus, the reunion road trip hits a bump, some community news, feedback, picks, and more.

The continuous usage of phpMyAdmin as a GUI frontend for managing MySQL/MariaDB databases for sites like WordPress is making website administration achievable even by newbie users. You do not need to arm yourself with the prowess and accuracy of highlighting and implementing long SQL queries to unlock some meaningful strides in database management. One key aspect of any database management system in a production environment is its ability to create and accommodate users. MySQL/MariaDB RDBMS accommodates two types of users; the Admin user and the normal user.

Debian 11.0 was released on August 14th, 2021. The codename of Debian 11 is Bullseye. Debian is one of the widely used Linux operating systems and a popular choice for setting up and configuring servers for businesses has just got the latest release called Bullseye. Bullseyes come with tons of new packages, support for the exFAT file system, and an enhanced manual page.

What is really odd is that a Google search has only a couple of hits. Meaning, this is a problem that has (almost) only occurred to me!

SCP (secure copy) is an advanced version of the CP command, and allows you to securely copy files or directories between two machines via SSH.

Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 with the XM Global Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

today's leftovers Russell Coker: Oracle Cloud Free Tier It seems that every cloud service of note has a free tier nowadays and the Oracle Cloud is the latest that I’ve discovered (thanks to r/homelab which I highly recommend reading). Here’s Oracle’s summary of what they offer for free [1]. Oracle’s “always free” tier (where presumable “always” is defined as “until we change our contract”) currently offers ARM64 VMs to a total capacity of 4 CPU cores, 24G of RAM, and 200G of storage with a default VM size of 1/4 that (1 CPU core and 6G of RAM). It also includes 2 AMD64 VMs that each have 1G of RAM, but a 64bit VM with 1G of RAM isn’t that useful nowadays.

Kubernetes CI/CD pipelines: What, why, and how GitLab is a popular DevOps platform for end-to-end development and operations. It provides users with a Git repository for source version control, issue tracking, and CI/CD features. Developers can use the GitLab web UI and API to track builds, track test results, monitor deployments, and schedule batch jobs across various testing environments.

Revised - Support for Istio 1.9 ends on October 5th, 2021 Istio is expanding the support window of the 1.9 release by six weeks to allow time for users to upgrade to Istio 1.10 or directly to Istio 1.11. Previously, we had announced that Istio 1.9 support would end on August 24, so our new end of support date for Istio 1.9 is October 5, 2021.

Humble serves up a fresh plate of games in Humble Choice September | GamingOnLinux Ready to grab even more games? The monthly curated bundle Humble Choice has a fresh plate of games ready to claim for subscribers. This is the bundle that replaced Humble Monthly, where you pay for whatever tier you feel is the best value to get access to the Humble Trove (a ton of DRM-free games), a discount at the Humble Store and the ability to claim Steam keys for multiple top titles. It's usually a mix of native Linux games and some that work with Steam Play Proton.

GateBoy is a Game Boy Emulated at Gate Level Old game systems are typically the most popular targets for emulation. With huge communities of fans wanting to recreate the good times of yesteryear, most old systems have all been brought back to life in this manner. However, some simply dive into emulation for the technical challenge, and [Austin Appleby] has done just that with GateBoy. GateBoy is a project to emulate the Game Boy logic gate by logic gate. It’s a lower level approach that builds upon earlier work [Austin] did on a project called MetroBoy, which we featured previously.