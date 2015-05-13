Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 8th of September 2021 05:02:30 PM

Are you looking to improve your Linux experience by installing some more applications? If so, this article should give you a few ideas to consider. Look at the list below and figure out which of the mentioned applications you want on your computer.

Let’s start with image editors. If there is a quick edit that you want to do for an image that you need for work, studies, or another matter, you can definitely find tools for that while running Linux.

Among the most popular choices right now, Gimp and Inkscape are the go-to options among Linux users.

With Gimp, you have an open-source tool that one can improve after installing various plugins. Like other image editing tools, Gimp also requires some time to get used to.