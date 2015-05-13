Are you looking to improve your Linux experience by installing some more applications? If so, this article should give you a few ideas to consider. Look at the list below and figure out which of the mentioned applications you want on your computer. Let’s start with image editors. If there is a quick edit that you want to do for an image that you need for work, studies, or another matter, you can definitely find tools for that while running Linux. Among the most popular choices right now, Gimp and Inkscape are the go-to options among Linux users. With Gimp, you have an open-source tool that one can improve after installing various plugins. Like other image editing tools, Gimp also requires some time to get used to.

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Project Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation. However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.