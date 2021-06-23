Android Leftovers
-
Hisense U7G Android TV (65U7G) review | Tom's Guide
-
Google rolls out September Android update for its Pixels - GSMArena.com news
-
Google Clock bug causes Android users to oversleep | Stuff.co.nz
-
Lenovo's latest Android tablets could give the new iPad (2021) a run for its money | TechRadar
-
Lenovo clones the iPad Pro with the $610 P12 Pro | Ars Technica
-
Samsung launches new Android phone at a price that's hard to believe | Express.co.uk
-
How to disable RCS when switching between Android phones | Android Central
-
How to Add Widgets on Android
-
TikTok Tops YouTube in Watch Time Among Android Users
-
Android 11 game controller support broken for some users - 9to5Google
-
Chrome OS 93 begins rollout – offers a better Android app experience, Tote previews, and more
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 650 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
DayZ 1.14 Experimental Update no.2 adds support for Linux Servers
DayZ has received its second update for the 1.14 experimental client after a server shutdown and maintenance period. This time it looks to add Linux Server support so that PC users running Linux can experiment and give feedback on the matter. Furthermore, the developer has fixed a couple of known issues caused by the first 1.14 update. Without further ado, you can find all of the patch notes as posted by Bohemia Interactive below. I have had so much fun in DayZ 1.14 so far, especially in the new Toxic Zone, and I cannot wait for the servers to come back up and experience the changes. Who needs modded servers when you have all this?
Top 7 Linux Distros for Students in 2021
The hype about Linux may seem to be way past its prime but only seem. With an increasing number of users, this versatile platform has something for everybody. If you are a college student and would like to learn about free Linux distros that may best work for you, read on for the best of the best Linux distros for Students in 2021. Linux is a single platform or a single OS that encompasses incredible abilities for customization, and this makes it the most versatile OS there is today. Linux does not only power PCs - it can also be found in a number of devices requiring very specialized software, such as the local ATM on your campus. Since there are many different needs to be covered by a single system, Linux comes in the form of Linux distribution packages or Linux Distros.
10 reasons to use GNOME as your desktop environment
One of the best things about using Linux is that you get access to tons of desktop environments. But on the flip side, with so many desktop environments (DE) to choose from, it can get real confusing real quick as to which DE is right for you. Furthermore, the Linux community is always engaged in a heated argument around which DE is the best. Now, here at FOSSLinux, we don’t believe that a particular DE reigns supreme over other alternatives. Instead, we think that every DE has its own place and caters to different user groups. As such, for this read, we have put together a list of 10 reasons why you should use Gnome. By the end, you should get a clear idea of what Gnome brings to the table, so you can decide for yourself whether the Gnome desktop environment is right for you.
Recent comments
42 min 36 sec ago
49 min 54 sec ago
59 min 25 sec ago
8 hours 39 min ago
10 hours 14 min ago
19 hours 30 min ago
20 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 44 min ago
22 hours 55 min ago
22 hours 58 min ago