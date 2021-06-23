Games: American Truck Simulator, Avorion, and More
Clearing up what games will and won't run on the Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
There seems to be some confusion brewing on what games will actually run on the Steam Deck, so let this serve as a reminder on keeping expectations in check. Here's a quick refresher.
Some of the confusion seems to appear from an IGN interview, where Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais mentioned how "we haven't really found something that we could throw at this device that it couldn't handle" that we covered before. Here's the thing though: even though the Steam Deck will ship by default with the Arch Linux based SteamOS 3, they have also been testing Windows 10 and they've been working with AMD to get it supported on Windows 11 too. So speaking from a hardware standpoint, yes it probably will work with the vast majority of games on a performance level.
Game Like It’s 2021 On A McDonald’s Touchscreen Table | Hackaday
Originally based on an ancient mini PC, with a 1080p flat panel LCD and a touch overlay, they would have been mind-blowing for small children back in the day, but nowadays we expect somewhat more. YouTuber [BigRig Creates] got his hands on one, in a less than pleasant condition, but after a lot of soap and water, it was stripped down and the original controller junked in favour of a modern mini PC. To be clear, there isn’t much left beyond the casing and display from the original hardware, but we don’t care, as a lot of attention was paid to the software side of things to get it to triple-booting into Windows 10, Android x86 and Linux running emulation station, covering all those table-gaming urges you may have.
Quartet is an upcoming turn-based RPG inspired by retro JRPGs with a demo up | GamingOnLinux
Do you love JRPGs and the classics? You're going to need to check out Quartet from Shadows of Adam developer Something Classic.
Covering all the mechanics you might expect from a retro-looking RPG, except the story. Interestingly in Quartet it begins with four separate stories but you play them in whatever order you want. As they come together it builds up your final party of eight characters. Sounds pretty sweet and looks great too.
Full Linux support is confirmed and there's already a demo available to see if it might be your thing. The demo offers around 30-45 minutes gameplay.
American Truck Simulator - Wyoming is out now and it's doing well, 75% off the base game | GamingOnLinux
American Truck Simulator - Wyoming is the latest paid expansion to the very popular trucking sim from SCS Software and it's out now. It also appears to be doing rather well for SCS.
With it out now it's currently trending as number 1 on Steam's Global Top Sellers list for Linux games, and when taking Windows into account too it's still in the top 5. Impressive for a DLC release on a multiple year-old game. Goes to show there's a lot of fans around ready and waiting for more content.
War Thunder has another major upgrade out with 'Direct Hit' | GamingOnLinux
Direct Hit is the name of the latest massive update to War Thunder, the free to play online war sim. As always for War Thunder upgrades, there's absolutely masses new from new vehicles to new visual effects and plenty more.
Sandbox spaceship-building sim Avorion 2.0 is out now and there's finally an auto-pilot | GamingOnLinux
A big overhaul for the already excellent sandbox space sim Avorion is out now bringing with it lots of new features. The work that has gone into Avorion as a whole and the 2.0 update specifically is impressive. Building a ship block by block never gets old when it looks as good as this.
Android Leftovers
DayZ 1.14 Experimental Update no.2 adds support for Linux Servers
DayZ has received its second update for the 1.14 experimental client after a server shutdown and maintenance period. This time it looks to add Linux Server support so that PC users running Linux can experiment and give feedback on the matter. Furthermore, the developer has fixed a couple of known issues caused by the first 1.14 update. Without further ado, you can find all of the patch notes as posted by Bohemia Interactive below. I have had so much fun in DayZ 1.14 so far, especially in the new Toxic Zone, and I cannot wait for the servers to come back up and experience the changes. Who needs modded servers when you have all this?
Top 7 Linux Distros for Students in 2021
The hype about Linux may seem to be way past its prime but only seem. With an increasing number of users, this versatile platform has something for everybody. If you are a college student and would like to learn about free Linux distros that may best work for you, read on for the best of the best Linux distros for Students in 2021. Linux is a single platform or a single OS that encompasses incredible abilities for customization, and this makes it the most versatile OS there is today. Linux does not only power PCs - it can also be found in a number of devices requiring very specialized software, such as the local ATM on your campus. Since there are many different needs to be covered by a single system, Linux comes in the form of Linux distribution packages or Linux Distros.
10 reasons to use GNOME as your desktop environment
One of the best things about using Linux is that you get access to tons of desktop environments. But on the flip side, with so many desktop environments (DE) to choose from, it can get real confusing real quick as to which DE is right for you. Furthermore, the Linux community is always engaged in a heated argument around which DE is the best. Now, here at FOSSLinux, we don’t believe that a particular DE reigns supreme over other alternatives. Instead, we think that every DE has its own place and caters to different user groups. As such, for this read, we have put together a list of 10 reasons why you should use Gnome. By the end, you should get a clear idea of what Gnome brings to the table, so you can decide for yourself whether the Gnome desktop environment is right for you.
