How to change the IP address on Ubuntu
Changing the IP address on your Ubuntu system can be necessary for various situations, such as in the port forwarding process or when you want to run a media server on your network. In most cases, your router’s DHCP server dynamically assigns IP addresses to your network interface. However, you can easily change the assigned IP address on your system by using “netplan” or through the Ubuntu GUI Network settings.
In Ubuntu, the tool utilized for managing and configuring the network settings is known as “netplan”. netplan interacts with the kernel through the systemd-networkd and NetworkManager daemons which are also known as renderers. You have to choose any one from both of them. Netplan reads the network configurations from “/etc/netplan/*.yaml” files, saving the configuration settings for all network interfaces. If you use the netplan command in the Ubuntu terminal, it becomes easy to restart and change network settings.
-
How to check your Linux system is 32bit or 64bit
The brain of any computer known as CPU may fall into one of the categories 32bit or 64bit processing powers. It is foreseen that; the early days of computing used 32bit operating systems, and in that era, only supercomputers functioned on 64-bit architectures. However, as the technology evolved, PCs and laptops started to deliver a CPU that supports 64-bit architectures. The computing devices operating on 32-bit architectures can handle 232 bytes of RAM; contrary to this, a 64bit operating system can process 264 bytes of RAM that is way greater than that of 32bit processors. This basic comparison of data handling makes the ground to prove that 64bit operating systems are more effective than 32bit. According to the CPU’s architecture, the software or programs that are developed today are available for both kinds of processing powers. However, it is observed that a 32bit OS can handle only 32 bit applications, whereas a 64bit OS can also run 32bit supported programs alongside 64 bit. Several representation standards are used to differentiate both; like 32but CPUs are labeled with ×86-32 or ×86, and similarly, 64bit OS can be identified by finding ×64-32 or ×64. The 64bit based OSs are more powerful and effective than 32bit OS as they can handle more data on RAM, and users can enjoy exhaustive applications on their systems. In this article, we will demonstrate the possible ways to check if the Linux system is 32bit or 64bit. First, let’s understand the basic difference between 32 bit and 64-bit architectures:
-
How to create symbolic links in Ubuntu
A symbolic link is a shortcut file for any directory or file. The symlink or soft link are the other names of the symbolic link. In Ubuntu, symbolic links work like a string that generates paths between various files and directories. These links are frequently utilized for linking libraries. It also ensures that files exist in consistent locations. Symbolic links are used for storing numerous copies of the same file in several locations while still referring to the same file.
-
How to Install and Configure Docker on Ubuntu
Docker is a virtualization platform that automates the process of application deployment. Containers and Images in Docker are used for this purpose. Docker containers offer a lightweight and portable environment for the deployment of applications. These containers are based on Docker images which assists in packaging an application with all of its runtime dependencies inside a Linux container.
You can use Docker to automate the application deployment in your organization; it will boost employee productivity and create a more agile development environment to manage resources better. That’s why we are here to demonstrate how to install and configure Docker on the Ubuntu system. So, let’s start!
-
How to configure switching IAM roles in AWS CLI? - Kernel Talks
-
How to find AWS resources that need to be tagged
-
How to Set up CUPS Print Server on Ubuntu 20.04
If your business has multiple personal computers in the network which need to print, then we need a device called a print server. Print server act intermediate between PC and printers which accept print jobs from PC and send them to respective printers.
CUPS is the primary mechanism in the Unix-like operating system for printing and print services. It can allow a computer to act as a Print server.
In this tutorial, we learn how to set up CUPS print server on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
Installing Apache Spark on Ubuntu
Apache-Spark is an open-source framework for big data processing, used by professional data scientists and engineers to perform actions on large amounts of data. As the processing of large amounts of data needs fast processing, the processing machine/package must be efficient to do so. Spark uses DAG scheduler, memory caching and query execution to process the data as fast as possible and thus for large data handling.
The data structure of Spark is based on RDD (acronym of Resilient Distributed Dataset); RDD consists of unchangeable distributed collection of objects; these datasets may contain any type of objects related to Python, Java, Scala and can also contain the user defined classes. The wide usage of Apache-Spark is because of its working mechanism that it follows:
The Apache Spark works on master and slave phenomena; following this pattern, a central coordinator in Spark is known as “driver” (acts as a master) and its distributed workers are named as “executors” (acts as slave). And the third main component of Spark is “Cluster Manager”; as the name indicates it is a manager that manages executors and drivers. The executors are launched by “Cluster Manager” and in some cases the drivers are also launched by this manager of Spark. Lastly, the built-in manager of Spark is responsible for launching any Spark application on the machines: Apache-Spark consists of a number of notable features that are necessary to discuss here to highlight the fact why they are used in large data processing? So, the features of Apache-Spark are described below:
-
How to install and use Neo4j on Ubuntu
The database management system is a very useful and widely used tool among several organizations that work on computing platforms. The data inside traditional databases are saved in a tabular-like structure. However, another trending type of database named graph database is committed to handling the relations between data graphically; some examples of graph databases are Neo4j, ArangoDB, OrientDB, and FlockDB. Among the above-listed graph databases, Neo4j has emerged as a handy graph database management system since its deployment in the industry back in 2007. With an extensive range of features, Neo4j offers two versions and is named as community edition and enterprise edition. Community edition operates on an open-source license and includes basic features of the database like full-text search, data types. Contrary to this, the enterprise edition contains some advanced features for the customers that pay for the subscription; the extra features include auto cache reheating, faster and restorable, etc.
-
How to install Elasticsearch on Ubuntu
Elasticsearch is an open-source, freely available, distributed analytical engine for geographic, numerical, textual, structured, and unstructured data. It was released in 2010 by Elasticsearch N.V and is based on Apache Lucene. The foundation of the Elastic Stack is Elasticsearch is, which is a collection of open-source technologies for visualization, analysis, data storage and its ingestion. It is also known for its easy Representational State Transfer (REST) APIs, speed, scalability, and distributed nature. Beats are a collection of lightweight shipping agents currently available in the Elastic Stack. The data is transferred to Elasticsearch using these beats.
Elasticsearch collects unstructured data from many sources, organizes it according to user-defined mapping, and indexes it in real-time. It is a well-known search engine designed for applications with sophisticated search requirements. You can use Elasticsearch for creating a complicated search engine that works similar to the Google search engine.
The scalability and speed of Elasticsearch, as well as its ability to index a wide range of content types, makes it suitable for various purposes, including Website search, Application search, Enterprise search, monitoring performance of an application, Business analytic, Security analytic, log and logging analytic, analysis and visualization of Geo-spatial data.
-
How to install Atom Text Editor on Ubuntu [Ed: Better not as Microsoft control it (and its users)]
Atom is an open-source as well as free text and code editor developed by GitHub for several operating systems. Initially, Atom was introduced by GitHub but later, Facebook extended the ATOM and developed ATOM Integrated Development Environment (IDE). It is widely used because of its distinctive features; for instance, the developers of ATOM usually call it a “hackable” tool, which means that it is customizable. Although a text editor or source code editor is just a tool, users have their priorities to choose; like few developers may prefer interface or aesthetic look, and some users may prioritize functionalities provided by code editors. Atom provides extensive support to install third-party themes and enhance the aesthetic looks of the editor to offer an interesting interface. In this article, we will guide you to install Atom editor on Ubuntu:
-
How to Install and Configure Apache Hadoop on Ubuntu
Apache Hadoop is a Java-based, open-source, freely available software platform for storing and analyzing big datasets on your system clusters. It keeps its data in the Hadoop Distributed File system (HDFS) and processes it utilizing MapReduce. Hadoop has been used in machine learning and data mining techniques. It is also used for managing multiple dedicated servers.
-
The Perfect Server – CentOS 8 with Apache, Postfix, Dovecot, Pure-FTPD, BIND and ISPConfig 3.2
This tutorial shows the installation of ISPConfig 3.2 on a CentOS 8 (64Bit) server. ISPConfig is a web hosting control panel that allows you to configure the following services through a web browser: Apache web server, PHP, Postfix mail server, MySQL, BIND nameserver, PureFTPd, SpamAssassin, ClamAV, Mailman, and many more.
-
How to Install phpMyAdmin on Rocky Linux
phpMyAdmin is a free and open-source tool that enables you to manage MySQL and MariaDB databases from the web browser. The phpMyAdmin is a fully capable web application written in PHP with the main purpose to handle the administration of MySQL/MariaDB over the web. It provides a robust and user-friendly interface for managing databases, tables, database users, basic crud operations (create, read, update, delete), and so much more.
The phpMyAdmin is a PHP web-applications that can be run under any operating system, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and BSDs. The main components that you must install before installing phpMyAdmin are PHP packages and a web server, you can be Apache, Nginx, etc.
-
How to Change Color Scheme of Terminal in Ubuntu Linux
The default terminal looks good enough if you want to get things done.
But, if you want a unique terminal experience or something that suits your taste, you can also change the color of your Ubuntu terminal.
In this quick tutorial, I shall focus on tweaking the color scheme of the terminal in Ubuntu. Ubuntu uses GNOME Terminal so the steps should be valid for most other distributions using GNOME desktop environment.
-
How to change Ubuntu Terminal Font and Size [Beginner Tip]
If you are spending a lot of time using the terminal on Ubuntu, you may want to adjust the font and size to get a good experience.
Changing the font is one of the simplest but most visual way of Linux terminal customization. Let me show you the detailed steps for changing the terminal fonts in Ubuntu along with some tips and suggestions on font selection.
-
How to Install Rust on Debian 11 - LinuxCapable
Rust is an open-source systems programming language that focuses on speed, memory safety, and parallelism. Developers use Rust to create a wide range of new software applications, such as game engines, operating systems, file systems, browser components, and simulation engines for virtual reality. Rust is syntactically similar to C++ but can guarantee memory safety by using a borrow checker for validating references.
-
How To Install Eclipse IDE on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Eclipse IDE on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Eclipse provides IDEs (Integrated Development Environment) and platforms for nearly every language and architecture. We are famous for our Java IDE, C/C++, JavaScript, and PHP IDEs built on extensible platforms for creating desktop, Web, and cloud IDEs. These platforms deliver the most extensive collection of add-on tools available for software developers.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Eclipse IDE on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
How To Install OBS Studio on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OBS Studio on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) is free and open-source software for video recording and live streaming. You can use OBS studio Screen-cast included screen recording, camera image, and sound record. It can be used to stream content on various servers such as Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, and many more. OBS is also available for Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux distributions.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OBS screen recording software on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
How to Create a Python Virtual Environment on Ubuntu 20.04
In this tutorial, we will discuss the installation and usage of Python virtual environment on Ubuntu 20.04. Python virtual environment is a directory that contains a complete Python installation for a specific version of Python, including a number of additional packages and modules.
how to set up a python virtual environment on ubuntu 20.04
This allows users to have an unlimited number of different Python versions and modules, independent of the main version of Python installed on the system. This means that Python-based applications such as Odoo, Django or Flask, can use different Python versions and modules on a same server.
-
How to Install GIMP 2.99.6 (GIMP 3.0 Dev) via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook
For those don’t like the Flatpak package, here’s how to install GIMP 2.99.6 from PPA in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
The popular GIMP image editor is working on the next major 3.0 release. For testing purpose, GIMP 2.99.6 was released as the latest development version. It provides the official Linux package via Flatpak package. However, some users don’t like it, since Flatpak is an universal package format needs separate daemon to run in sandbox.
-
How to Install OpenVPN Access Server on Linux
In this tutorial you will learn how to install OpenVPN access server software on all linux distros that OpenVPN supports. OpenVPN supports Ubuntu, Debian, RHEL, CentOS and Amazon Linux 2.
You can install OpenVPN access server software via official repository or manually download the package files to your server/computer and manually install them, in this tutorial I'll cover both methods.
Let's start with the first option and the recommended option by OpenVPN, by downloading and installing OpenVpn access server software via official repository.
-
How to Install OwnCloud on Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux
File sharing and collaboration is one of the key functions that users leverage on the Cloud in order to streamline workflows. This enables teams and users to get their projects done in a timely and convenient manner regardless of geographical distance.
-
How to Unzip ZIP Files in Linux
Compressing files is an excellent way to save storage and bandwidth while transferring files swiftly. There are numerous file compression formats like ZIP, RAR, and TAR. Undoubtedly, ZIP is the most commonly used compression format, especially within the Windows and Linux ecosystems.
Since this guide is for Linux-based OSes only, you can use unzip, a popular command-line tool for zipping and unzipping files within your system.
-
How to install 0AD Linux Game on Ubuntu 20.04
Although the catalog of games for Linux is not yet equal to that of Windows in quantity, there are indeed many available. One of the best is 0AD and today you will learn how to install it on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How to install Docker on Amazon Linux 2 - nixCraft
How do I install docker and docker-compose using the yum command on Amazon Linux 2 running on the EC2 or Lightsail cloud instance?
-
How to install Kali Linux on AWS EC2 Instance - Linux Shout
Kali Linux is a popular Debian-based Linux operating system designed to use for security and penetration testings of IT systems. Out of the box, this Linux distribution offers numerous tools for carrying out a wide variety to test networks or systems against hacking or finding out loopholes.
To make use of this distro friendly, Kali Linux is based on Debian and uses the popular Gnome Linux desktop environment as a desktop interface. It is an open-source project, operated and financed by Offensive Security, and is aimed primarily at professional users but can also be used by private individuals.
-
How to speed-up an Ansible Playbook – VITUX
Ansible is an open-source IT automation tool for continuous deployments or zero downtime rolling updates, software deployment, configuration management, and orchestration of more advanced IT tasks. Ansible minimizes the workloads and saves a lot of time during server configuration and application deployment.
In some scenarios we do have to maintain a large number of servers at a time then, on executing ansible-playbook it might take a longer time to finish up the playbook tasks. According to ansible official documentation, we can accelerate its playbook speed using various methods which we will be discussing in this article. Using these methods we can reduce the huge ratio of its actual time consumption by changing the ansible configuration.
-
How to use htmlq to extract content from HTML files on Linux - nixCraft
Most of us use love and use the jq command. It works on Linux or Unix-like systems to extract data from JSON documents. Recently I found htmlq, which is like jq and written in Rust lang. Imagine being able to sed or grep for HTML data. We can search, slice, and filter HTML data with htmlq. Let us see how to install and use this handy tool on Linux or Unix and play with HTML data.
-
How I migrated a WordPress website to a new host | Opensource.com
Have you ever needed to migrate a WordPress website to a new host? I have done it several times and found the process to be quite easy. Of course, I don't use the recommended methods for doing most things, and this is no exception–I use the easy way, and that is what I recommend.
This migration is non-destructive, so it is simple to revert to the original server if that should be necessary for any reason.
-
Deployment KVM Guests via Cockpit Console on Manjaro KDE 21.1.2
I am posting this Howto due to currently available instructions on the Internet don't focus the user's attention on installation packages "ovmf" and "virt-viewer" on the most recent release Manjaro KDE . Skipping mentioned packages causes issues with Remote Viewer ( Cockpit Console ) and the ability to deploy KVM guests in UEFI mode
-
Android Leftovers
DayZ 1.14 Experimental Update no.2 adds support for Linux Servers
DayZ has received its second update for the 1.14 experimental client after a server shutdown and maintenance period. This time it looks to add Linux Server support so that PC users running Linux can experiment and give feedback on the matter. Furthermore, the developer has fixed a couple of known issues caused by the first 1.14 update. Without further ado, you can find all of the patch notes as posted by Bohemia Interactive below. I have had so much fun in DayZ 1.14 so far, especially in the new Toxic Zone, and I cannot wait for the servers to come back up and experience the changes. Who needs modded servers when you have all this?
Top 7 Linux Distros for Students in 2021
The hype about Linux may seem to be way past its prime but only seem. With an increasing number of users, this versatile platform has something for everybody. If you are a college student and would like to learn about free Linux distros that may best work for you, read on for the best of the best Linux distros for Students in 2021. Linux is a single platform or a single OS that encompasses incredible abilities for customization, and this makes it the most versatile OS there is today. Linux does not only power PCs - it can also be found in a number of devices requiring very specialized software, such as the local ATM on your campus. Since there are many different needs to be covered by a single system, Linux comes in the form of Linux distribution packages or Linux Distros.
10 reasons to use GNOME as your desktop environment
One of the best things about using Linux is that you get access to tons of desktop environments. But on the flip side, with so many desktop environments (DE) to choose from, it can get real confusing real quick as to which DE is right for you. Furthermore, the Linux community is always engaged in a heated argument around which DE is the best. Now, here at FOSSLinux, we don’t believe that a particular DE reigns supreme over other alternatives. Instead, we think that every DE has its own place and caters to different user groups. As such, for this read, we have put together a list of 10 reasons why you should use Gnome. By the end, you should get a clear idea of what Gnome brings to the table, so you can decide for yourself whether the Gnome desktop environment is right for you.
