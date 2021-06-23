In addition to Linus Torvalds dealing with the -Werror fallout, separately in kernel land there were also some significant performance regressions introduced during the Linux 5.15 that led to Linus reverting some of the changes. The newest performance regressions for Linux came from some new memcg accounting support additions merged last week. Intel's kernel test bot found some sizable performance regressions from the new code.

OverlayFS continues to be used by Linux IoT/embedded devices and other use-cases as a union mount file-system. With Linux 5.15 the OverlayFS file-system continues to improve. OverlayFS on Linux 5.15 should deliver some performance improvements thanks to RCU look-ups now being enabled. While no performance figures were provided as part of the patch, OverlayFS' lack of RCU usage for getting ACLs had yielded "a big performance hit in certain situations." That should now be squared away with Linux 5.15.

DayZ 1.14 Experimental Update no.2 adds support for Linux Servers DayZ has received its second update for the 1.14 experimental client after a server shutdown and maintenance period. This time it looks to add Linux Server support so that PC users running Linux can experiment and give feedback on the matter. Furthermore, the developer has fixed a couple of known issues caused by the first 1.14 update. Without further ado, you can find all of the patch notes as posted by Bohemia Interactive below. I have had so much fun in DayZ 1.14 so far, especially in the new Toxic Zone, and I cannot wait for the servers to come back up and experience the changes. Who needs modded servers when you have all this?