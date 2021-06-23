Android Leftovers
Android 12 Beta 5: Easter egg expands with widget - 9to5Google
Android 12 brings smart home controls to the lockscreen - 9to5Google
3 Ways to Find the Camera Sensor Model on Your Android Phone – Gadgets To Use
Best Android app deals of the day: Star Wars KOTOR, more - 9to5Toys
Your location can be tracked from ANY Android phone, experts warn | Express.co.uk
Panasonic expands its Android TV line-up with 43-75" JX700 - FlatpanelsHD
Technicolor Connected Home Deploys Next-Generation Android TV Set-Top Boxes to Deliver Access to Premium Broadcast and OTT Services for TIM | News | wfmz.com
Android Auto expands to 36 more countries mainly in Europe - 9to5Google
Flutter 2.5 brings Android full-screen, Material You widgets - 9to5Google
Google Chrome OS 93 Brings Improvements to Android Apps | Digital Trends
Kernel: OverlayFS, DisplayPort 2.0, and Performance Regressions
DayZ 1.14 Experimental Update no.2 adds support for Linux Servers
DayZ has received its second update for the 1.14 experimental client after a server shutdown and maintenance period. This time it looks to add Linux Server support so that PC users running Linux can experiment and give feedback on the matter. Furthermore, the developer has fixed a couple of known issues caused by the first 1.14 update. Without further ado, you can find all of the patch notes as posted by Bohemia Interactive below. I have had so much fun in DayZ 1.14 so far, especially in the new Toxic Zone, and I cannot wait for the servers to come back up and experience the changes. Who needs modded servers when you have all this?
Top 7 Linux Distros for Students in 2021
The hype about Linux may seem to be way past its prime but only seem. With an increasing number of users, this versatile platform has something for everybody. If you are a college student and would like to learn about free Linux distros that may best work for you, read on for the best of the best Linux distros for Students in 2021. Linux is a single platform or a single OS that encompasses incredible abilities for customization, and this makes it the most versatile OS there is today. Linux does not only power PCs - it can also be found in a number of devices requiring very specialized software, such as the local ATM on your campus. Since there are many different needs to be covered by a single system, Linux comes in the form of Linux distribution packages or Linux Distros.
