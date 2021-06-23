Ubuntu Blog: Design Team, Advantech, and KVM hypervisor
Ubuntu Blog: Design and Web team summary – 8 September 2021
Hi there! I’m MariaPaula and I’m a Web Engineer. I recently joined the Web Squad where I help maintain Canonical’s websites such as ubuntu.com. Even though I’ve only been with the team for a couple of weeks now, everyone has been very helpful, welcoming and supportive which has made me feel right at home.
I have a B.A in International Relations from Florida International University and completed Lambda School’s full stack web development curriculum in 2020. Before Canonical I was an ESL teacher with a clientele mostly based in China, South Korea and Japan.
Outside of work I like to cook, travel, dance, and take care of my house plants. I’m based in a small town in Germany near the Dutch border where I live with my husband and our two cats.
Advantech UNO-420 PoE-Powered Data Sensing Gateway Certified on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Advantech, a leading provider of intelligent IoT systems and automation technology, is pleased to announce that its UNO-420 data gateway is certified on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu Core 20. UNO-420 is a PoE-powered data sensing gateway powered by an Intel® Atom™ E3815 processor, characterized by its high compatibility with diverse data acquisition devices and Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) permitting local data processing and cloud connectivity. By certifying Advantech’s UNO-420 for Ubuntu 20.04, Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, guarantees 5-years of maintenance updates and 5-years of extended security maintenance(ESM) software update support that give enterprises a stable and secure IoT platform for device management and service reliability.
KVM hypervisor: a beginners’ guide | Ubuntu
KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is the leading open source virtualisation technology for Linux. It installs natively on all Linux distributions and turns underlying physical servers into hypervisors so that they can host multiple, isolated virtual machines (VMs). KVM comes with no licenses, type-1 hypervisor capabilities and a variety of performance extensions which makes it an ideal candidate for virtualisation and cloud infrastructure implementation. But what are the benefits of KVM hypervisor and how do you get started?
In the following blog, we present the beginner’s guide to KVM on Ubuntu.
Kernel: OverlayFS, DisplayPort 2.0, and Performance Regressions
Android Leftovers
DayZ 1.14 Experimental Update no.2 adds support for Linux Servers
DayZ has received its second update for the 1.14 experimental client after a server shutdown and maintenance period. This time it looks to add Linux Server support so that PC users running Linux can experiment and give feedback on the matter. Furthermore, the developer has fixed a couple of known issues caused by the first 1.14 update. Without further ado, you can find all of the patch notes as posted by Bohemia Interactive below. I have had so much fun in DayZ 1.14 so far, especially in the new Toxic Zone, and I cannot wait for the servers to come back up and experience the changes. Who needs modded servers when you have all this?
Top 7 Linux Distros for Students in 2021
The hype about Linux may seem to be way past its prime but only seem. With an increasing number of users, this versatile platform has something for everybody. If you are a college student and would like to learn about free Linux distros that may best work for you, read on for the best of the best Linux distros for Students in 2021. Linux is a single platform or a single OS that encompasses incredible abilities for customization, and this makes it the most versatile OS there is today. Linux does not only power PCs - it can also be found in a number of devices requiring very specialized software, such as the local ATM on your campus. Since there are many different needs to be covered by a single system, Linux comes in the form of Linux distribution packages or Linux Distros.
