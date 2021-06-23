Security: HAProxy, Misplaced FUD, and More HAProxy Found Vulnerable to Critical HTTP Request Smuggling Attack A critical security vulnerability has been disclosed in HAProxy, a widely used open-source load balancer and proxy server, that could be abused by an adversary to possibly smuggle HTTP requests, resulting in unauthorized access to sensitive data and execution of arbitrary commands, effectively opening the door to an array of attacks.

Outdated Linux Versions, Misconfigurations Triggering Cloud Attacks: Report [Ed: This is not about Linux but software that runs on it; it's like blaming Photoshop holes on "Windows"] The "Linux Threat Report 2021 1H" from Trend Micro found that Linux cloud operating systems are heavily targeted for cyberattacks, with nearly 13 million detections in the first half of this year. As organizations expand their footprint in the cloud, correspondingly, they are exposed to the pervasive threats that exist in the Linux landscape. This latest threat report, released Aug. 23, provides an in-depth look at the Linux threat landscape. It discusses several pressing security issues that affect Linux running in the cloud.

Security Risks of Relying on a Single Smartphone Isracard used a single cell phone to communicate with credit card clients, and receive documents via WhatsApp. An employee stole the phone. He reformatted the SIM, which was oddly the best possible outcome, given the circumstances. Using the data to steal money would have been much worse.

ClamAV 0.104.0 introduces LTS program - itsfoss.net The developers have announced the project’s blog a new Long Term Support (LTS) program on as part of an update of their End-of-Life (EOL) policy. The LTS program begins retrospectively with the last major version, ClamAV 0.103. The new LTS policy extends the lifespan from 0.103 to September 2023. LTS editions are supported for a minimum of three years. Each LTS version is supported with critical patch versions and access to signature updates for the duration of the three-year support period. A new LTS feature release is presented approximately every two years. Non-LTS releases are supported with critical patch versions for at least four months from the original release date of the next feature release or until the release of the next feature release. For detailed information on the Long Term Support Program, see the LTS Announcement blog post and the LTS Policy in the online documentation.

Best File and Disk Encryption Tools For Linux Most of us are familiar with Microsoft Windows or macOS - these OSes dominate the personal computing space. But the OS that is taking over the world isn’t owned by Microsoft, Apple, or any tech company for that matter. In fact, the most popular OS in the world today isn’t owned by anyone. It’s the completely open-source Linux operating system. [...] GnuPG, also known as GPG, is a unique hybrid encryption tool that not only employs conventional symmetric-key cryptography but also uses public-key cryptography. This two-prong approach to encryption helps speed up the encryption process without compromising OS security. GnuPG is popular among journalists who use the tool to encrypt important documents and protect the identities of their sources.

Mozilla Releases Security Updates for Firefox, Firefox ESR, and Thunderbird Mozilla has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in Firefox, Firefox ESR, and Thunderbird. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

Zoho Releases Security Update for ADSelfService Plus | CISA Zoho has released a security update on a vulnerability (CVE-2021-40539) affecting ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus builds 6113 and below. CVE-2021-40539 has been detected in exploits in the wild. A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system. ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus is a self-service password management and single sign-on solution for Active Directory and cloud apps. Additionally, CISA strongly urges organizations ensure ADSelfService Plus is not directly accessible from the internet.

