today's howtos
-
Linux ls Command List and Sort Files by Size
A directory in a Linux system can hold from a few files to hundreds and thousands of files.
You may need to sort the files by size, either in ascending or descending order. The reason for sorting files by size may vary. We may want to locate the largest to smallest files or vice versa.
You can easily sort files using the ls command.
In this tutorial, we’ll cover the various ways of sorting files by size using the ls command.
In our examples we’ll sort files in the /var/cache/apt/archives directory.
-
Share files with your client using ProjectSend
ProjectSend is an open-source self-host file sharing platform for companies, teams and communities.
It is an ideal solution if you want to share files with your clients. Let's say you are a designer who shares dozens of files with his clients every day, with ProjectSend you can do this effortlessly and without a hassle.
-
Discover your cluster logfiles - A journey into the past. | SUSE Communities
Log files are very useful when it comes to situations where the root cause of an event has to be investigated. But analyzing logs does not only mean looking for errors in the system. There are also a lot of other informations in most of the log files. The pacemaker log file is a perfect example. Beside warnings and errors it includes also all cluster changes. The trick is to know which keywords you have to search for.
-
Set the order of task execution in Ansible with these two keywords | Enable Sysadmin
Regular readers of Enable Sysadmin know that most of us are big fans of Ansible. We particularly like using Ansible roles to design reusable code effectively. A playbook follows a specific execution order when it runs, and there are several ways to control the order in which your tasks run. In this article, I'll look at two particularly useful Ansible features, pre_tasks and post_tasks. I'll walk you through some real (and simple) examples of how these features can add additional flexibility to your playbooks by executing tasks at different points during a playbook run.
-
Debug a web page error from the command line | Opensource.com
Sometimes when managing a website, things can get messed up. You might remove some stale content and replace it with a redirect to other pages. Later, after making other changes, you find some web pages become entirely inaccessible. You might see an error in your browser that "The page isn't redirecting properly" with a suggestion to check your cookies.
-
Try Fusion-360 by installing on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux using Wine
“Fusion 360” is a CAD / CAM program from Autodesk, which is known for 3D modeling software. Although it is a paid graphic design software, students and schoolchildren can download the professional program for Windows and Mac free of charge. With this professional tool, you can design mechanical components and master a wide variety of tasks in product design. You can render your drafts, create animations, and – thanks to cloud support – helps to work in collaboration.
-
How to install Clone Hero on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Clone Hero on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
-
How to list all installed packages on OpenSUSE/SUSE Linux - nixCraft
So you want to see a list of all packages installed on your SUSE Linux or OpenSUSE Linux system? Try these simple tips for listing all packages.
We can easily search for packages matching any given search text/words under OpenSUSE or SUSE Enterprise Linux using the zypper command.
-
How To Find OpenSuse / SUSE Linux Version Using CLI - nixCraft
How do I find out my Suse Linux / OpenSuse Linux / Suse Enterprise Linux server/desktop version using the command line options? What is the command to find out OpenSUSE Linux version?
This page explains how to find SUSE or OpenSUSE Linux version using the cat command and other commands.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 398 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: HAProxy, Misplaced FUD, and More
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, mintcast, and More
today's howtos
Kubic with Kubernetes 1.22.1 released
The Kubic Project is proud to announce that snapshot 20210901 has been released containing Kubernetes 1.22.1.
Recent comments
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 19 min ago
3 hours 38 sec ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 17 min ago
10 hours 57 min ago
12 hours 32 min ago
21 hours 48 min ago
23 hours 15 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago