The RcppSimdJson team is happy to share that a new version 0.1.6 arrived on CRAN earlier today. Its release coincides with release 1.0.0 of simdjson itself, which is included in this release too!
RcppSimdJson wraps the fantastic and genuinely impressive simdjson library by Daniel Lemire and collaborators. Via very clever algorithmic engineering to obtain largely branch-free code, coupled with modern C++ and newer compiler instructions, it results in parsing gigabytes of JSON parsed per second which is quite mindboggling. The best-case performance is ‘faster than CPU speed’ as use of parallel SIMD instructions and careful branch avoidance can lead to less than one cpu cycle per byte parsed; see the video of the talk by Daniel Lemire at QCon (also voted best talk).
Like many DevRel professionals, Ravi Lachhman began his tech career as a software engineer. He embraced an iterative, trial-and-error approach to development. He also found that he learned best by teaching others.
“On projects, I would always elect to write documentation and convert to Agile, happy to give presentations and sprint demos,” Lachhman told The New Stack.
That led to solutions architect and sales engineer positions, which eventually opened the door to his first evangelist role three years ago, a common job title in the DevRel field. Today, Lachhman manages a team of DevRels at Harness, a software-delivery platform company. (He’s hiring, by the way.)
At their core, package repositories sound like a dream: with a simple command one gains access to countless pieces of software, libraries and more to make using an operating system or developing software a snap. Yet the rather obvious flip side to this is that someone has to maintain all of these packages, and those who make use of the repository have to put their faith in that whatever their package manager fetches from the repository is what they intended to obtain.
How ownership of a package in such a repository is managed depends on the specific software repository, with the especially well-known JavaScript repository NPM having suffered regular PR disasters on account of it playing things loose and fast with package ownership. Quite recently an auto-transfer of ownership feature of NPM was quietly taken out back and erased after Andrew Sampson had a run-in with it painfully backfiring.
In short, who can tell when a package is truly ‘abandoned’, guarantee that a package is free from malware, and how does one begin to provide insurance against a package being pulled and half the internet collapsing along with it?
We have released Qt 5.15.6 LTS for commercial license holders today. As a patch release, Qt 5.15.6 does not add any new functionality but provides bug fixes and other improvements.
Today, we will make a random password generator that makes passwords with random numbers and letters!
In order to do this we are going to use ASCII. ASCII is a language in which every possible character is represented by a number. This standard ensures that computers can communicate to each other about characters properly.
This is a more challenging project for beginners, but you certainly have the ability to do it as long as you are familiar with Java concepts such as conditionals, loops, functions, and random numbers.
Watch the tutorial video to see how we code this game step-by-step and continue reading this post for more details.
As the web site says, Rust is a language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. I think it’s precisely this feeling of empowerment that people love about Rust. As wycats put it recently to me, Rust makes it “feel like things are possible that otherwise feel out of reach”. But what exactly makes Rust feel that way? If we can describe it, then we can use that description to help us improve Rust, and to guide us as we design extensions to Rust.
Besides the language itself, Rust is also an open-source community, one that prides itself on our ability to do collaborative design. But what do we do which makes us able to work well together? If we can describe that, then we can use those descriptions to help ourselves improve, and to instruct new people on how to better work within the community.
Please recommend me a high-level Rust server-side web framework which is sync and does not plan to move to an async api.
Proprietary Software and Openwashing
TrueConf, an award-winning video conferencing developer, announces the official release of TrueConf Server for Linux. This all-in-one UC platform will enable organizations with Linux-based infrastructure to deploy highly secure video conferencing networks using the ecosystem of TrueConf software and hardware solutions.
The Linux version of TrueConf Server ensures the same security, quality, and feature set as its counterpart for Windows. With this cross-platform software solution, users can run unlimited UltraHD events with up to 1,000 participants at a time, from any location and device.
Facebook last week formally announced CacheLib as their new open-source caching engine designed for web scale services and to make for effective non-volatile memory caching to offset the increasing costs of DRAM.
Power E1080 server as their first in a new family of servers based on the IBM POWER10 processor. Sadly though not all of the POWER10 firmware is open-source.
While POWER9 was big for open-source fans with the formation of the OpenPOWER Foundation and Raptor Computing Systems designing POWER9-based systems that are fully open-source down to schematics and the motherboard firmware, the same can't be currently said about POWER10.
Raptor Computing Systems previously hinted that it might not be all rosy for POWER10 when it comes to open-source and at least for the initial rollout, it does appear to be that way.
Open Hardware and Some Hardware News
Over the last two years, [benkster] has been perfecting their ideal flight controller. Like many people, they started out with a keyboard and mouse and eventually moved on to a joystick. While a HOTAS (hands on throttle-and-stick — e.g. a yoke controller with inputs right there on the sides) might have been the next logical step, those things cost too much. Naturally, the answer is to build one, ideally for less money. Hey, it could happen.
Heat pump heating technology is starting to pop up more and more lately, as the technology becomes cheaper and public awareness and acceptance improves. Touted as a greener residential heating system, they are rapidly gaining popularity, at least in part due to various government green policies and tax breaks.
[Gonzho] has been busy the last few years working on his own Arduino Powered Open Source heat pump controller, and the project logs show some nice details of what it takes to start experimenting with heat pumps in general, if that’s your game. Or you could use this to give an old system a new lease of life with an Arduino brain transplant.
Besides the addition of Bluetooth, there are many differences between ESP8266 and ESP32 and one of the lesser-known interfaces may be ESP32’s touch sensor interface.
India-based Electro Point’s ESP32 Touch Matrix makes good use of the touch sensor interface with 25 touch pads arranged in a 5×5 matrix creating a wireless keypad that could connect over WiFi or Bluetooth to a host.
We’ve written about Ryzen Embedded V2000 mini-ITX motherboards in the past, but here’s another one with iBASE MI989 equipped with four 4K-capable DisplayPort 1.4 video output, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, three M.2 sockets including a 5G-ready M.2 3052 socket, and a PCIe x16 slot for expansion.
iBASE MI989 also supports up to 64GB ECC memory, one SATA III port, multiple USB 3.1/2.0 ports, four serial ports, and more, for embedded applications in retail, healthcare, industrial automation, casinos, and smart cities.
If you shop, you can get a pretty nice laptop for around $595. Maybe not the top of the line, but still pretty nice with multiple cores, a large hard drive, and a big color screen. But in the 1980s, the Commodore 64 bragged that for $595, they’d give you more than anyone else at twice the price. After all, 64K of RAM! Graphics with 16 whole colors! [Lunduke] dug up a bunch of these ads and has some thoughts on them and we really enjoyed the trip down memory lane.
Adlink announced an Ubuntu-ready “Edge Vision Analytics” (EVA) SDK with a GUI-based IDE and open source plug-ins for Nvidia and Intel systems.
GStreamer 1.18.5 stable bug fix release
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce another bug fix release in the stable 1.18 release series of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework!
This release only contains bugfixes and important security fixes, and it should be safe to update from 1.18.x.
