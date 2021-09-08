Programming Leftovers
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSimdJson 0.1.6 on CRAN: New Upstream 1.0.0 !!
The RcppSimdJson team is happy to share that a new version 0.1.6 arrived on CRAN earlier today. Its release coincides with release 1.0.0 of simdjson itself, which is included in this release too!
RcppSimdJson wraps the fantastic and genuinely impressive simdjson library by Daniel Lemire and collaborators. Via very clever algorithmic engineering to obtain largely branch-free code, coupled with modern C++ and newer compiler instructions, it results in parsing gigabytes of JSON parsed per second which is quite mindboggling. The best-case performance is ‘faster than CPU speed’ as use of parallel SIMD instructions and careful branch avoidance can lead to less than one cpu cycle per byte parsed; see the video of the talk by Daniel Lemire at QCon (also voted best talk).
DevRel for Beginners: What to Know and How to Get Started
Like many DevRel professionals, Ravi Lachhman began his tech career as a software engineer. He embraced an iterative, trial-and-error approach to development. He also found that he learned best by teaching others.
“On projects, I would always elect to write documentation and convert to Agile, happy to give presentations and sprint demos,” Lachhman told The New Stack.
That led to solutions architect and sales engineer positions, which eventually opened the door to his first evangelist role three years ago, a common job title in the DevRel field. Today, Lachhman manages a team of DevRels at Harness, a software-delivery platform company. (He’s hiring, by the way.)
The Dark Side Of Package Repositories: Ownership Drama And Malware
At their core, package repositories sound like a dream: with a simple command one gains access to countless pieces of software, libraries and more to make using an operating system or developing software a snap. Yet the rather obvious flip side to this is that someone has to maintain all of these packages, and those who make use of the repository have to put their faith in that whatever their package manager fetches from the repository is what they intended to obtain.
How ownership of a package in such a repository is managed depends on the specific software repository, with the especially well-known JavaScript repository NPM having suffered regular PR disasters on account of it playing things loose and fast with package ownership. Quite recently an auto-transfer of ownership feature of NPM was quietly taken out back and erased after Andrew Sampson had a run-in with it painfully backfiring.
In short, who can tell when a package is truly ‘abandoned’, guarantee that a package is free from malware, and how does one begin to provide insurance against a package being pulled and half the internet collapsing along with it?
Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.6 Released
We have released Qt 5.15.6 LTS for commercial license holders today. As a patch release, Qt 5.15.6 does not add any new functionality but provides bug fixes and other improvements.
Build a Random Password Generator in Java
Today, we will make a random password generator that makes passwords with random numbers and letters!
In order to do this we are going to use ASCII. ASCII is a language in which every possible character is represented by a number. This standard ensures that computers can communicate to each other about characters properly.
This is a more challenging project for beginners, but you certainly have the ability to do it as long as you are familiar with Java concepts such as conditionals, loops, functions, and random numbers.
Watch the tutorial video to see how we code this game step-by-step and continue reading this post for more details.
Rustacean Principles
As the web site says, Rust is a language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. I think it’s precisely this feeling of empowerment that people love about Rust. As wycats put it recently to me, Rust makes it “feel like things are possible that otherwise feel out of reach”. But what exactly makes Rust feel that way? If we can describe it, then we can use that description to help us improve Rust, and to guide us as we design extensions to Rust.
Besides the language itself, Rust is also an open-source community, one that prides itself on our ability to do collaborative design. But what do we do which makes us able to work well together? If we can describe that, then we can use those descriptions to help ourselves improve, and to instruct new people on how to better work within the community.
Ian Jackson: Wanted: Rust sync web framework
Please recommend me a high-level Rust server-side web framework which is sync and does not plan to move to an async api.
Proprietary Software and Openwashing
Open Hardware and Some Hardware News
GStreamer 1.18.5 stable bug fix release
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce another bug fix release in the stable 1.18 release series of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework! This release only contains bugfixes and important security fixes, and it should be safe to update from 1.18.x.
