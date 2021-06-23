Defining an Inkscape Contributor

When Inkscape was started, it was a loose coalition of folks that met on the Internet. We weren’t really focused on things like governance, the governance was mostly who was an admin on SourceForge (it was better back then). We got some donated server time for a website and we had a few monetary donations that Bryce handled mostly with his personal banking. Probably one of our most valuable assets, our domain, was registered to and paid for by Mentalguy himself. Realizing that wasn’t going to last forever we started to look into ways to become a legal entity as well as a great graphics program. We decided to join the (then much smaller) Software Freedom Conservancy which has allowed us to take donations as a non-profit and connected us to legal and other services to ensure that all the details are taken care of behind the scenes. As part of joining The Conservancy we setup a project charter, and we needed some governance to go along with that. This is where we officially established what we call “The Inkscape Board” and The Conservancy calls the Project Leadership Committee. We needed a way to elect that board, for which we turned to the AUTHORS file in the Inkscape source code repository. Today it is clear that the AUTHORS file doesn’t represent all the contributors to Inkscape. It hasn’t for a long time and realistically didn’t when we established it. But it was easy. What makes Inkscape great isn’t that it is a bunch of programmers in the corner doing programmer stuff, but that it is a collaboration between people with a variety of skill sets bringing those perspectives together to make something they couldn’t build themselves. Who got left out? We chose a method that had a vocational bias, it preferred people who are inclined to and enjoy computer programming. As a result translators, designers, technical writers, article authors, moderators, and others were left out of our governance. And because of societal trends we picked up both a racial and gender bias in our governance. Our board has never been anything other than a group of white men. We are now taking specific actions to correct this in the Inkscape charter and starting to officially recognize the contributions that have been slighted by this oversight.

today's howtos

What are Bash Environment Variables In computing, variable is a term that can be used to assign it any value or to use the variable dynamically in accomplishing the specific task. For instance, programmers declare variables by any symbol (alphabetical letters mostly) and can be used to act as a different value in several programs. Our operating systems have a list of variables that are used to manipulate the programs or processes in a computer and are known as environment variables. These variables reside in every kind of OS and can be handled (create, edit, delete,) as like other variables in a PC. Like other operating systems, Linux also has environment variables, and these variables are used in several scripts and programs within the Linux environment. Contrary to these environment variables, a variable type named as shell variables also exists in Linux, but they are active in the current instance of the shell, once the shell environment is terminated the shell variable is also washed out. In this guide, we will briefly explain the bash environment variables: Before a deep insight let’s go through the basics of environment variables:

How to Install & Use ClamAV on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable ClamAV is an open-source and free antivirus software toolkit able to detect many types of malicious software, including viruses, trojans, malware, adware, rootkits, and other malicious threats. One of its main uses of ClamAV is on mail servers as a server-side email virus scanner or used on file hosting servers to periodically scan to make sure files are clean, especially if the public can upload to the server. ClamAV supports multiple file formats (documents, executables, or archives), utilizes multi-thread scanner features, and receives updates for its signature database daily to sometimes multiple times per day for the latest protection. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and use ClamAV on AlmaLinux 8.

Sleeping and waiting on Linux | Network World The Linux sleep and wait commands allow you to run commands at a chosen pace or capture and display the exit status of a task after waiting for it to finish. Sleep simply inserts a timed pause between commands. Wait, on the other hand, waits until a process completes before notifying you that it has finished.

Can Prometheus Monitor Network Devices Most of the network devices support the SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) protocol. You can use the Prometheus snmp_exporter to monitor SNMP-supported network devices with Prometheus and Grafana. In this article, I will show you how to monitor the network of a home router (TP-Link Archer C5 V4) with Prometheus and Grafana. So, let’s get started.

SSH Authorized Keys Example Usage SSH (Secure Shell) is a protocol used to remotely and safely (encrypted) access systems. The SSH server runs on the remote machine, and the SSH client on your working machine. Communication between client and server is typical via the command line. Now, there are several ways of authenticating the connection – password authentication, public/private key-based authentication (using the authorized_key file), and host-based authentication (using the known_host file).

Create a New DataFrame From an Existing DataFrame in Pandas? Sometimes, we need to copy the existing DataFrame with data and indices. However, copying the whole DataFrame is also another way for there to be a direct relationship created between the old DataFrame and the new DataFrame. If we make any changes in the old DataFrame, it will also affect the new DataFrame or vice-versa. In this article, we are going to see pandas.DataFrame.copy () method, which is used for copy () dataframe. If we want to create a new DataFrame from an existing DataFrame, then we can use the copy()method. So, in this article, we are going to see how we can use the Pandas DataFrame.copy() method to create another DataFrame from an existing DataFrame.

LWN's Latest Kernel Reports (Paywall Lapsed)