today's howtos
-
What are Bash Environment Variables
In computing, variable is a term that can be used to assign it any value or to use the variable dynamically in accomplishing the specific task. For instance, programmers declare variables by any symbol (alphabetical letters mostly) and can be used to act as a different value in several programs. Our operating systems have a list of variables that are used to manipulate the programs or processes in a computer and are known as environment variables. These variables reside in every kind of OS and can be handled (create, edit, delete,) as like other variables in a PC. Like other operating systems, Linux also has environment variables, and these variables are used in several scripts and programs within the Linux environment. Contrary to these environment variables, a variable type named as shell variables also exists in Linux, but they are active in the current instance of the shell, once the shell environment is terminated the shell variable is also washed out. In this guide, we will briefly explain the bash environment variables: Before a deep insight let’s go through the basics of environment variables:
-
How to Install & Use ClamAV on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable
ClamAV is an open-source and free antivirus software toolkit able to detect many types of malicious software, including viruses, trojans, malware, adware, rootkits, and other malicious threats. One of its main uses of ClamAV is on mail servers as a server-side email virus scanner or used on file hosting servers to periodically scan to make sure files are clean, especially if the public can upload to the server.
ClamAV supports multiple file formats (documents, executables, or archives), utilizes multi-thread scanner features, and receives updates for its signature database daily to sometimes multiple times per day for the latest protection.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and use ClamAV on AlmaLinux 8.
-
Sleeping and waiting on Linux | Network World
The Linux sleep and wait commands allow you to run commands at a chosen pace or capture and display the exit status of a task after waiting for it to finish. Sleep simply inserts a timed pause between commands. Wait, on the other hand, waits until a process completes before notifying you that it has finished.
-
Can Prometheus Monitor Network Devices
Most of the network devices support the SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) protocol. You can use the Prometheus snmp_exporter to monitor SNMP-supported network devices with Prometheus and Grafana.
In this article, I will show you how to monitor the network of a home router (TP-Link Archer C5 V4) with Prometheus and Grafana. So, let’s get started.
-
SSH Authorized Keys Example Usage
SSH (Secure Shell) is a protocol used to remotely and safely (encrypted) access systems. The SSH server runs on the remote machine, and the SSH client on your working machine. Communication between client and server is typical via the command line. Now, there are several ways of authenticating the connection – password authentication, public/private key-based authentication (using the authorized_key file), and host-based authentication (using the known_host file).
-
Create a New DataFrame From an Existing DataFrame in Pandas?
Sometimes, we need to copy the existing DataFrame with data and indices. However, copying the whole DataFrame is also another way for there to be a direct relationship created between the old DataFrame and the new DataFrame. If we make any changes in the old DataFrame, it will also affect the new DataFrame or vice-versa.
In this article, we are going to see pandas.DataFrame.copy () method, which is used for copy () dataframe.
If we want to create a new DataFrame from an existing DataFrame, then we can use the copy()method. So, in this article, we are going to see how we can use the Pandas DataFrame.copy() method to create another DataFrame from an existing DataFrame.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 480 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Emacs discusses web-based development workflows
Discussions on ways to "modernize" the Emacs editor have come up in various guises over the past few years. Changes of that nature tend to be somewhat contentious in the Emacs community, pitting the "old guard" that values the existing features (and keybindings) against those who argue for changes to make Emacs more approachable (and aesthetically pleasing) to newcomers. Those discussions tend toward mega-thread status, so it should be no surprise that a query about possibly moving Emacs development to a "forge" (e.g. GitHub or GitLab) got similar treatment. As always in Emacs-land, there are multiple facets to the discussion, including the desirability of moving away from an email-based workflow, accommodating younger, forge-centric developers without forcing existing developers into that model, and—naturally—licensing. As a newcomer to the emacs-devel mailing list, Daniel Fleischer may not have expected the voluminous response he got to an August 26 post asking about the status of a "move to a new VC [version control] system, e.g. Gitlab". The somewhat provocative subject of the email, "Gitlab Migration", probably helped draw eyes (and responses) as well. There are no current plans to make a migration of that sort, of course, and a two-year-old feature request at GitLab shows a "pretty daunting" level of work needed, Dmitry Gutov said.
Another Batch of Important Linux Kernel Security Updates Arrives for Ubuntu Users, Patch Now
The new Linux kernel security update comes one and a half months after the previous update and it’s available for the Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series. Patched in these kernel updates are several security vulnerabilities affecting the KVM hypervisor for AMD processors on all Ubuntu releases. These include CVE-2021-3656 and CVE-2021-3653, both flaws allowing an attacker in a guest virtual machine to read or write to portions of the host’s physical memory, as well as CVE-2021-22543, a use-after-free vulnerability that could allow an attacker who could start and control a virtual machine to expose sensitive information or execute arbitrary code. These issues were discovered and reported by Maxim Levitsky and Paolo Bonzini.
GNOME 41 Release Candidate Is Out with Last Minute Bug Fixes and Improvements
GNOME 41 is the next major release of the acclaimed desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, and it promises many new features, updated and new apps, as well as numerous improvements and bug fixes. The Release Candidate (RC) milestone comes hot on the heels of the beta release announced at the end of August, and fixes a bug in the new Calls app that prevented SIP from working when using multiple network interfaces and adds last minute touches around SIP account management and its UI.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 48 min ago
6 hours 6 min ago
7 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 55 min ago
8 hours 4 min ago
15 hours 44 min ago
17 hours 19 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago