today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of September 2021 03:20:26 AM
HowTos
  • What are Bash Environment Variables

    In computing, variable is a term that can be used to assign it any value or to use the variable dynamically in accomplishing the specific task. For instance, programmers declare variables by any symbol (alphabetical letters mostly) and can be used to act as a different value in several programs. Our operating systems have a list of variables that are used to manipulate the programs or processes in a computer and are known as environment variables. These variables reside in every kind of OS and can be handled (create, edit, delete,) as like other variables in a PC. Like other operating systems, Linux also has environment variables, and these variables are used in several scripts and programs within the Linux environment. Contrary to these environment variables, a variable type named as shell variables also exists in Linux, but they are active in the current instance of the shell, once the shell environment is terminated the shell variable is also washed out. In this guide, we will briefly explain the bash environment variables: Before a deep insight let’s go through the basics of environment variables:

  • How to Install & Use ClamAV on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable

    ClamAV is an open-source and free antivirus software toolkit able to detect many types of malicious software, including viruses, trojans, malware, adware, rootkits, and other malicious threats. One of its main uses of ClamAV is on mail servers as a server-side email virus scanner or used on file hosting servers to periodically scan to make sure files are clean, especially if the public can upload to the server.

    ClamAV supports multiple file formats (documents, executables, or archives), utilizes multi-thread scanner features, and receives updates for its signature database daily to sometimes multiple times per day for the latest protection.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and use ClamAV on AlmaLinux 8.

  • Sleeping and waiting on Linux | Network World

    The Linux sleep and wait commands allow you to run commands at a chosen pace or capture and display the exit status of a task after waiting for it to finish. Sleep simply inserts a timed pause between commands. Wait, on the other hand, waits until a process completes before notifying you that it has finished.

  • Can Prometheus Monitor Network Devices

    Most of the network devices support the SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) protocol. You can use the Prometheus snmp_exporter to monitor SNMP-supported network devices with Prometheus and Grafana.

    In this article, I will show you how to monitor the network of a home router (TP-Link Archer C5 V4) with Prometheus and Grafana. So, let’s get started.

  • SSH Authorized Keys Example Usage

    SSH (Secure Shell) is a protocol used to remotely and safely (encrypted) access systems. The SSH server runs on the remote machine, and the SSH client on your working machine. Communication between client and server is typical via the command line. Now, there are several ways of authenticating the connection – password authentication, public/private key-based authentication (using the authorized_key file), and host-based authentication (using the known_host file).

  • Create a New DataFrame From an Existing DataFrame in Pandas?

    Sometimes, we need to copy the existing DataFrame with data and indices. However, copying the whole DataFrame is also another way for there to be a direct relationship created between the old DataFrame and the new DataFrame. If we make any changes in the old DataFrame, it will also affect the new DataFrame or vice-versa.

    In this article, we are going to see pandas.DataFrame.copy () method, which is used for copy () dataframe.

    If we want to create a new DataFrame from an existing DataFrame, then we can use the copy()method. So, in this article, we are going to see how we can use the Pandas DataFrame.copy() method to create another DataFrame from an existing DataFrame.

More in Tux Machines

Emacs discusses web-based development workflows

Discussions on ways to "modernize" the Emacs editor have come up in various guises over the past few years. Changes of that nature tend to be somewhat contentious in the Emacs community, pitting the "old guard" that values the existing features (and keybindings) against those who argue for changes to make Emacs more approachable (and aesthetically pleasing) to newcomers. Those discussions tend toward mega-thread status, so it should be no surprise that a query about possibly moving Emacs development to a "forge" (e.g. GitHub or GitLab) got similar treatment. As always in Emacs-land, there are multiple facets to the discussion, including the desirability of moving away from an email-based workflow, accommodating younger, forge-centric developers without forcing existing developers into that model, and—naturally—licensing. As a newcomer to the emacs-devel mailing list, Daniel Fleischer may not have expected the voluminous response he got to an August 26 post asking about the status of a "move to a new VC [version control] system, e.g. Gitlab". The somewhat provocative subject of the email, "Gitlab Migration", probably helped draw eyes (and responses) as well. There are no current plans to make a migration of that sort, of course, and a two-year-old feature request at GitLab shows a "pretty daunting" level of work needed, Dmitry Gutov said. Read more

Another Batch of Important Linux Kernel Security Updates Arrives for Ubuntu Users, Patch Now

The new Linux kernel security update comes one and a half months after the previous update and it’s available for the Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series. Patched in these kernel updates are several security vulnerabilities affecting the KVM hypervisor for AMD processors on all Ubuntu releases. These include CVE-2021-3656 and CVE-2021-3653, both flaws allowing an attacker in a guest virtual machine to read or write to portions of the host’s physical memory, as well as CVE-2021-22543, a use-after-free vulnerability that could allow an attacker who could start and control a virtual machine to expose sensitive information or execute arbitrary code. These issues were discovered and reported by Maxim Levitsky and Paolo Bonzini. Read more

GNOME 41 Release Candidate Is Out with Last Minute Bug Fixes and Improvements

GNOME 41 is the next major release of the acclaimed desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, and it promises many new features, updated and new apps, as well as numerous improvements and bug fixes. The Release Candidate (RC) milestone comes hot on the heels of the beta release announced at the end of August, and fixes a bug in the new Calls app that prevented SIP from working when using multiple network interfaces and adds last minute touches around SIP account management and its UI. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in August 2021

    Yeah, Bullseye is released, thanks a lot to everybody involved! This month I accepted 242 and rejected 18 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 253.

  • Founder of CentOS and Rocky Linux - Gregory Kurtzer - Disrupts Legacy Software and Support Business Model with Worldwide CIQ Debut
  • The mystery of load average spikesThe mystery of load average spikes

    A while ago, we discovered a KDE server had strange and perfectly periodic spikes in system load average. Every 1 hour 45 minutes like clockwork, the load average would double or triple very briefly.

  • Ubuntu 21.10 Delivering Some Performance Gains On The Intel Core i9 11900K - Phoronix

    For those wondering how the upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 release is looking for Intel "Rocket Lake" owners, here are some Ubuntu 21.04 versus 21.10 development benchmarks across dozens of different tests. With last month running some early Ubuntu 21.10 benchmarks on AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, the focus this time around with the latest Ubuntu 21.10 development build as of testing was for any performance changes on the Intel Core i9 11900K front.

  • Will Kahn-Greene: Mozilla: 10 years

    It's been a long while since I wrote Mozilla: 1 year review. I hit my 10-year "Moziversary" as an employee on September 6th. I was hired in a "doubling" period of Mozilla, so there are a fair number of people who are hitting 10 year anniversaries right now. It's interesting to see that even though we're all at the same company, we had different journeys here. I started out as a Software Engineer or something like that. Then I was promoted to Senior Software Engineer and then Staff Software Engineer. Then last week, I was promoted to Senior Staff Software Engineer. My role at work over time has changed significantly. It was a weird path to get to where I am now, but that's probably a topic for another post.

