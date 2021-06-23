Defining an Inkscape Contributor
When Inkscape was started, it was a loose coalition of folks that met on the Internet. We weren’t really focused on things like governance, the governance was mostly who was an admin on SourceForge (it was better back then). We got some donated server time for a website and we had a few monetary donations that Bryce handled mostly with his personal banking. Probably one of our most valuable assets, our domain, was registered to and paid for by Mentalguy himself.
Realizing that wasn’t going to last forever we started to look into ways to become a legal entity as well as a great graphics program. We decided to join the (then much smaller) Software Freedom Conservancy which has allowed us to take donations as a non-profit and connected us to legal and other services to ensure that all the details are taken care of behind the scenes. As part of joining The Conservancy we setup a project charter, and we needed some governance to go along with that. This is where we officially established what we call “The Inkscape Board” and The Conservancy calls the Project Leadership Committee. We needed a way to elect that board, for which we turned to the AUTHORS file in the Inkscape source code repository.
Today it is clear that the AUTHORS file doesn’t represent all the contributors to Inkscape. It hasn’t for a long time and realistically didn’t when we established it. But it was easy. What makes Inkscape great isn’t that it is a bunch of programmers in the corner doing programmer stuff, but that it is a collaboration between people with a variety of skill sets bringing those perspectives together to make something they couldn’t build themselves.
Who got left out? We chose a method that had a vocational bias, it preferred people who are inclined to and enjoy computer programming. As a result translators, designers, technical writers, article authors, moderators, and others were left out of our governance. And because of societal trends we picked up both a racial and gender bias in our governance. Our board has never been anything other than a group of white men.
We are now taking specific actions to correct this in the Inkscape charter and starting to officially recognize the contributions that have been slighted by this oversight.
Emacs discusses web-based development workflows
Discussions on ways to "modernize" the Emacs editor have come up in various guises over the past few years. Changes of that nature tend to be somewhat contentious in the Emacs community, pitting the "old guard" that values the existing features (and keybindings) against those who argue for changes to make Emacs more approachable (and aesthetically pleasing) to newcomers. Those discussions tend toward mega-thread status, so it should be no surprise that a query about possibly moving Emacs development to a "forge" (e.g. GitHub or GitLab) got similar treatment. As always in Emacs-land, there are multiple facets to the discussion, including the desirability of moving away from an email-based workflow, accommodating younger, forge-centric developers without forcing existing developers into that model, and—naturally—licensing. As a newcomer to the emacs-devel mailing list, Daniel Fleischer may not have expected the voluminous response he got to an August 26 post asking about the status of a "move to a new VC [version control] system, e.g. Gitlab". The somewhat provocative subject of the email, "Gitlab Migration", probably helped draw eyes (and responses) as well. There are no current plans to make a migration of that sort, of course, and a two-year-old feature request at GitLab shows a "pretty daunting" level of work needed, Dmitry Gutov said.
Another Batch of Important Linux Kernel Security Updates Arrives for Ubuntu Users, Patch Now
The new Linux kernel security update comes one and a half months after the previous update and it’s available for the Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series. Patched in these kernel updates are several security vulnerabilities affecting the KVM hypervisor for AMD processors on all Ubuntu releases. These include CVE-2021-3656 and CVE-2021-3653, both flaws allowing an attacker in a guest virtual machine to read or write to portions of the host’s physical memory, as well as CVE-2021-22543, a use-after-free vulnerability that could allow an attacker who could start and control a virtual machine to expose sensitive information or execute arbitrary code. These issues were discovered and reported by Maxim Levitsky and Paolo Bonzini.
GNOME 41 Release Candidate Is Out with Last Minute Bug Fixes and Improvements
GNOME 41 is the next major release of the acclaimed desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, and it promises many new features, updated and new apps, as well as numerous improvements and bug fixes. The Release Candidate (RC) milestone comes hot on the heels of the beta release announced at the end of August, and fixes a bug in the new Calls app that prevented SIP from working when using multiple network interfaces and adds last minute touches around SIP account management and its UI.
today's leftovers
