Forget Firefox, Vivaldi Steals Default Browser Spot In Popular Linux Distro
Arch-based Linux distribution Manjaro is no stranger to making bold decisions that may or may not ruffle the community’s collective feathers. In 2019 it disrupted the status quo by replacing LibreOffice with FreeOffice as the default office software (and then decided to give users a choice during OS installation). Today, Manjaro is orchestrating another upheaval: it’s replacing its default web browser.
Firefox is out. Vivaldi is in.
“In our repos, Manjaro always provides the very latest version of Vivaldi, and thanks to direct developer contact we are now also able to include matching default themes for our editions,” says Co-CEO of Manjaro GmbH & Co. KG, Bernhard Landauer. “To give Vivaldi more of the attention it deserves, I decided to include it as the default browser in our popular Cinnamon Community Edition. With its remarkable browsing speed, exceptional customizability, and especially the way it values user privacy, Vivaldi for me is a perfect match for Manjaro Linux.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 827 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
14 hours 19 min ago
16 hours 36 min ago
16 hours 54 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
18 hours 43 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago