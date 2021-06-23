Games: Stellaris, Brutal Orchestra, Swallow the Sea, and Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide
-
Stellaris to get the free 3.1 'Lem' update on September 14 | GamingOnLinux
Paradox Interactive announced today that the free 3.1 Lem update for Stellaris is going to release on September 14.
The update is celebrating sci-fi author Stanisław Lem, who was born 100 years ago this month. It's also the first update released as part of Paradox's Custodian Team who are now responsible for all free updates to Stellaris going forwards.
-
Brutal Orchestra has a fantastic trailer, plus the game sounds both brutal and intriguing | GamingOnLinux
Coming from the same designer behind Swallow the Sea and Perfect Vermin, two fantastically weird games we have their biggest yet with Brutal Orchestra and it's a little on the dark side once again.
-
The short and somewhat disturbing Swallow the Sea is now on Steam | GamingOnLinux
Short on time and want to play a game? Swallow the Sea is a good choice and it's free so you've got nothing to lose for trying to except perhaps a little of your sanity.
We briefly covered it back in 2020 when it was only available on itch.io but now it's also on Steam. You're in for quite a ride on this one. It only lasts about 10-15 minutes but it's wild and the design plus the sound work is absolutely brilliant.
-
Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide free update arrives in December, sequel announced | GamingOnLinux
Ready for more brutal action? There's some free content on the way for Blasphemous with the Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide free update arriving on December 9 and a sequel was announced too.
From what we've been told Wounds of Eventide will properly conclude "The Penitent One’s first journey and unlocks the game’s true ending". As for the sequel it's still in the early stages of production but it will be a "direct" follow-up to the multi-award winning action platformer that was funded via Kickstarter.
-
Humble has a new Team 17 Greatest Hits Bundle up with lots of good picks | GamingOnLinux
If you need a fresh set of games for the weekend here's your latest chance. Plenty of quality games included in the new Team 17 Greatest Hits Bundle.
[...]
Don't forget there's also a new Humble Choice set of games for September too. There's also the Humble Humongous Back To School Bundle with tons of family/young children games.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 542 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Quad-bay Raspberry Pi NAS starts at $127
Argon40 has gone to Kickstarter with a $127 “Argon Eon” NAS server for the Raspberry Pi 4 equipped with 2x 2.5-inch and 2x 3.5-inch SATA bays for up to 40TB plus a 12V/5A supply, fan, RTC, and OLED display. Hong Kong based Argon40, which makes Raspberry Pi accessories including the Argon One, Argon One M.2, and Argon Neo, has won over $30K on Kickstarter to fund its first network-attached storage (NAS) case for the Raspberry Pi. The Argon Eon Pi NAS offers up to 40TB of shared storage via dual 2.5-inch bays with SSD and HDD support and dual 3.5-inch bays for HDDs. The system is available for $127 or $181 with a built-in Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 4GB RAM. Shipments are due in December.
An Overview of PostmarketOS, Ubuntu Touch and Plasma Mobile
This article is for you who wants to know about libre mobile phone. Continuing the previous overview, this article now briefly overviews the central technologies of this topic, namely Ubuntu Touch, and PostmarketOS, and Plasma Mobile. These are all GNU/Linux family and not Android. By discussing these software pieces we will understand and introduce ourselves to practical secure, private communication with software freedom.
Raspberry Pi 4 Car Dash Computer Takes Linux on the Road
It’s not uncommon to find touch screen computers in the dashboard of modern vehicles but if yours doesn’t have one, you’re not out of the game just yet. Developer David Burgess recently created his own from scratch using a Raspberry Pi and detailed the process along the way. To power this automotive Linux machine, he’s using a Raspberry Pi 4. Fitting hardware into places it wasn’t designed for often requires ingenuity. In this case, Burgess 3D-printed a custom mounting plate for the Pi and a case used to house a touch screen. In addition to the Raspberry Pi, the system uses the original car stereo to help control the speakers and subwoofer.
Recent comments
15 sec ago
44 min 43 sec ago
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 36 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
2 hours 42 min ago
18 hours 30 min ago
20 hours 48 min ago
21 hours 5 min ago