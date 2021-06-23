Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of September 2021 03:36:44 PM

Browsing the Internet is the most common use of computers these days. The Internet has become a part of our daily lives, and imagining a life without it does seem difficult. To browse the Internet, there are specially designed applications called “web browsers”. There are several web browsers such as Opera, Chrome, Firefox, etc., available. And, as is the case with all technology, some are better than others.

For Linux Distros, Mozilla Firefox is built-in and available for use on installing the OS. Mozilla Firefox is considered to be an excellent web browser, and most users are satisfied with it. However, options are available for users who want to use or prefer using another web browser rather than Firefox.

Consider Google Chrome, the outright most used web browser in the world. Being affiliated with Google makes Chrome an attractive and easy-to-use browser. Add to it the various plug-ins and add-ons; it does become the superior choice.

In the case of Opera, some users prefer using it over others. Opera is also a user-friendly and easy-to-use web browser. Recently, Opera has introduced a VPN feature which has helped its prospects even further.

So, if you are looking to find an alternative web browser for your Linux system, you have come to the right place as this article will be explaining the steps to install different web browsers and which browser is the best choice.