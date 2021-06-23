Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of September 2021 03:53:40 PM

locate is a Unix tool used to find files by name on the filesystem, which uses a prebuilt database of generated files (created using updatedb). Using locate is faster than find, but it requires having the database updated to find newly added files.

locate was created in 1982, with the BSD and GNU Findutils versions deriving from the original implementation.

plocate is a newer (the first stable release was less than a year ago), much faster locate. It's based on posting lists, giving much faster searches on a much smaller index.

The command-line tool is a drop-in replacement for mlocate (Merging Locate; a restricted-access database, only showing filenames accessible to the user) in nearly all aspects, including reusing the mlocate database (plocate creates its own index using plocate-build which reads the database made by updatedb), and is fast on SSDs and HDDs alike.