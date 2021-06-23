The virtual shell, or virsh, is a flexible command-line utility for managing virtual machines (VMs) controlled by libvirt, which is a toolkit and API to manage virtualization platforms. It's the default management tool for Linux kernel-based virtual machines (KVMs), and it also supports Xen, VMware, and other platforms.

The virsh command allows you to manage VMs interactively or in batch. It's also helpful for controlling VMs from the Linux shell and integrates with scripts or automation tools. By using virsh, you can quickly connect to a server using secure shell (SSH) and perform operations on your VMs without access to a graphical interface.

When you run virsh without any options, it tries to connect to a local hypervisor. For Linux, the default connection points to a local QEMU system to manage local KVM machines. You can also connect to a remote hypervisor by using the option -c or --connect and specifying the Uniform Resource Identifier (URI) of the remote hypervisor using libvirt's syntax. For more information, consult libvirt's URI specification.

By default, virsh provides hundreds of subcommands and options that allow you to manage every aspect of your virtualization platform or VMs. In this article, I'll share the eight virsh subcommands I use most often. Due to the nature of daily work, most of these subcommands apply directly to VMs (or domains in libvirt terminology) but virsh also has commands to manage the platform itself, such as adding storage pools, networks, and more.