IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
8 Linux virsh subcommands for managing VMs on the command line | Enable Sysadmin
The virtual shell, or virsh, is a flexible command-line utility for managing virtual machines (VMs) controlled by libvirt, which is a toolkit and API to manage virtualization platforms. It's the default management tool for Linux kernel-based virtual machines (KVMs), and it also supports Xen, VMware, and other platforms.
The virsh command allows you to manage VMs interactively or in batch. It's also helpful for controlling VMs from the Linux shell and integrates with scripts or automation tools. By using virsh, you can quickly connect to a server using secure shell (SSH) and perform operations on your VMs without access to a graphical interface.
When you run virsh without any options, it tries to connect to a local hypervisor. For Linux, the default connection points to a local QEMU system to manage local KVM machines. You can also connect to a remote hypervisor by using the option -c or --connect and specifying the Uniform Resource Identifier (URI) of the remote hypervisor using libvirt's syntax. For more information, consult libvirt's URI specification.
By default, virsh provides hundreds of subcommands and options that allow you to manage every aspect of your virtualization platform or VMs. In this article, I'll share the eight virsh subcommands I use most often. Due to the nature of daily work, most of these subcommands apply directly to VMs (or domains in libvirt terminology) but virsh also has commands to manage the platform itself, such as adding storage pools, networks, and more.
Change management: 3 strategies for staying power | The Enterprisers Project
I once led a design organization where the relationships between colleagues were strong, politics were minimal, and the work was interesting and plentiful. But there was a problem: Everyone was so consumed with their own projects that they did not take the time to benefit from each other’s expertise and perspective. Everyone agreed that they needed a way to share work with one another.
One of our senior team members proposed a solution that sounded promising: We would dedicate a wall in the workspace as a sharing space where people could post their work and others could comment freely. Everyone agreed it was a good idea. The champion of the idea even set it up and showed everyone how to use it.
We had a solution with both buy-in and communication. Perfect, right?
You’ve probably already guessed the answer. The first week, one person took the step of posting their work. A couple of people commented on it, and they were congratulated for opening collaboration. By the second week, though, the wall was empty. By the third, it was covered in comic strips and ironic notes.
Fedora Community Blog: Contribute at the Fedora Linux 35 Test Week for Kernel 5.14
The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.6. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, Sept 12, 2021 through Sunday, Sept 19, 2021. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.
Hey Linux user, let’s talk about Fedora 35 and GNOME 41 - itsfoss.net
Fedora is one of the best known and most popular Linux distributions. This Fedora distro is developed by the community and has the support of the Red Hat company, which guarantees us excellent support and that we will always be up-to-date in terms of updates and patches. Although Fedora 35 default desktop is GNOME 41, we can find flavors with other preconfigured desktops thanks to its Spins. Like any other system, this distro is constantly evolving, adding new functions and features. And, as part of this evolution, today we can know what the new Fedora 35 will be like.
Android Leftovers
Quad-bay Raspberry Pi NAS starts at $127
Argon40 has gone to Kickstarter with a $127 “Argon Eon” NAS server for the Raspberry Pi 4 equipped with 2x 2.5-inch and 2x 3.5-inch SATA bays for up to 40TB plus a 12V/5A supply, fan, RTC, and OLED display. Hong Kong based Argon40, which makes Raspberry Pi accessories including the Argon One, Argon One M.2, and Argon Neo, has won over $30K on Kickstarter to fund its first network-attached storage (NAS) case for the Raspberry Pi. The Argon Eon Pi NAS offers up to 40TB of shared storage via dual 2.5-inch bays with SSD and HDD support and dual 3.5-inch bays for HDDs. The system is available for $127 or $181 with a built-in Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 4GB RAM. Shipments are due in December.
An Overview of PostmarketOS, Ubuntu Touch and Plasma Mobile
This article is for you who wants to know about libre mobile phone. Continuing the previous overview, this article now briefly overviews the central technologies of this topic, namely Ubuntu Touch, and PostmarketOS, and Plasma Mobile. These are all GNU/Linux family and not Android. By discussing these software pieces we will understand and introduce ourselves to practical secure, private communication with software freedom.
Raspberry Pi 4 Car Dash Computer Takes Linux on the Road
It’s not uncommon to find touch screen computers in the dashboard of modern vehicles but if yours doesn’t have one, you’re not out of the game just yet. Developer David Burgess recently created his own from scratch using a Raspberry Pi and detailed the process along the way. To power this automotive Linux machine, he’s using a Raspberry Pi 4. Fitting hardware into places it wasn’t designed for often requires ingenuity. In this case, Burgess 3D-printed a custom mounting plate for the Pi and a case used to house a touch screen. In addition to the Raspberry Pi, the system uses the original car stereo to help control the speakers and subwoofer.
