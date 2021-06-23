Argon40 has gone to Kickstarter with a $127 “Argon Eon” NAS server for the Raspberry Pi 4 equipped with 2x 2.5-inch and 2x 3.5-inch SATA bays for up to 40TB plus a 12V/5A supply, fan, RTC, and OLED display. Hong Kong based Argon40, which makes Raspberry Pi accessories including the Argon One, Argon One M.2, and Argon Neo, has won over $30K on Kickstarter to fund its first network-attached storage (NAS) case for the Raspberry Pi. The Argon Eon Pi NAS offers up to 40TB of shared storage via dual 2.5-inch bays with SSD and HDD support and dual 3.5-inch bays for HDDs. The system is available for $127 or $181 with a built-in Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 4GB RAM. Shipments are due in December.

An Overview of PostmarketOS, Ubuntu Touch and Plasma Mobile This article is for you who wants to know about libre mobile phone. Continuing the previous overview, this article now briefly overviews the central technologies of this topic, namely Ubuntu Touch, and PostmarketOS, and Plasma Mobile. These are all GNU/Linux family and not Android. By discussing these software pieces we will understand and introduce ourselves to practical secure, private communication with software freedom.