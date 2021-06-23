I like limited computers. Of course all computers are limited in some sense: there's finite amounts of memory, disk space and screen real estate on all machines. When I'm talking limited, I usually mean home computers made during the 1990s and 1980s, machines that are now far surpassed by even the cheapest system on a chip.

There are several reasons for this. One is familiarity: they're the type of machines I started my computing career on. Having used them and the software they run for three decades means that sitting down in front of one feels like coming home.

Another one is scale: simpler machines are, well, simpler. When resources are scarce, there's less room for overengineered bloat, telemetry collection, "trusted computing" and other frivolities. More importantly, simple things are easier to understand, learn and remember.