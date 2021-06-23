Programming Leftovers
-
The Joy Of Limitations: Writing an ARexx REPL in ARexx
I like limited computers. Of course all computers are limited in some sense: there's finite amounts of memory, disk space and screen real estate on all machines. When I'm talking limited, I usually mean home computers made during the 1990s and 1980s, machines that are now far surpassed by even the cheapest system on a chip.
There are several reasons for this. One is familiarity: they're the type of machines I started my computing career on. Having used them and the software they run for three decades means that sitting down in front of one feels like coming home.
Another one is scale: simpler machines are, well, simpler. When resources are scarce, there's less room for overengineered bloat, telemetry collection, "trusted computing" and other frivolities. More importantly, simple things are easier to understand, learn and remember.
-
Porting NU-Prolog (c. 1995) from BSD Unix to modern Linux
NU-Prolog is a Prolog variant designed by the members of the Machine Intelligence Project at the University of Melbourne, released circa 1986, with a version 1.6.9 released circa 1995.
Recently, I sought to port some software written in NU-Prolog (written by one of its creators, Lee Naish). Due to NU-Prolog's unique features, not found in contemporary free Prolog implementations such as GNU Prolog or SWI-Prolog, this pointed to porting NU-Prolog to modern systems as the easiest approach.
-
C++ Programming examples
C++ is one of the popular programming languages to develop different types of applications. The application developed by this language is portable, which means the C++ application developed in Windows operating can be executed in Linux operating system without any change. It supports both structured and object-oriented programming. This tutorial has designed for those learners who are new users of C++ programming and want to learn from the basics. 40 C++ easy examples have been shown in these tutorials.
-
Can You Make a Vector of Vectors in C++?
Yes! Yes, you can make a vector of vectors in C++. The normal vector is a one-dimensional list data structure. A vector of vectors is a two-dimensional list data structure, from two normal vectors. A 2-dimensional list is a table, without a proper header row and without a proper header column. A vector of vectors is one vector nesting other vectors. The template argument for the outer vector, is a vector. And so, a vector of vectors can only be of one type, e.g., all integers or all characters.
-
Python Is Integer
This notebook explains how to check in Python if a number is a integer.
There are multiple ways to check for integer in Python 2 and Python 3.
-
Cooperative package management for Python [LWN.net]
A longstanding tug-of-war between system package managers and Python's own installation mechanisms (primarily pip, but there are others) looks on its way to being resolved—or at least regularized. PEP 668 ("Graceful cooperation between external and Python package managers") has been created to provide ways for the two types of package installation to work together, rather than at cross-purposes at times. Since many operating systems depend on Python tools, with package versions that may differ from those of users' Python applications, making them play together nicely should result in more stable systems.
The root cause of the problem is that distribution package managers and Python package managers ("pip" is shorthand to refer to those throughout the rest of the article) often share the same "site‑packages" directory for storing installed packages. Updating a package, or, worse yet, removing one, may make perfect sense in the context of the specific package manager, but completely foul up the other.
-
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 407
-
How the JVM uses and allocates memory | Red Hat Developer
This is the second article in a series that explains garbage collection in Java and how to tweak it for optimal Java application performance. The previous article introduced the stages and levels of garbage collection (including generational garbage collection) and showed how to check garbage collection behavior in your applications. This article goes into more depth about memory use in the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and how to control it.
-
Break and Continue statements in JavaScript
Do you ever feel stuck at some point in life where you just want to get rid of a moment or an instance? When you just want to skip some moments and then go with the flow? That might not be possible in real life but it’s possible in programming languages like JavaScript by using break and continue statements.
These statements are known as Loop Control Statements; We are going to explain the break as well as continue statements in this article. We will make sure that everything about both of the concepts is delivered properly and in a precise way.
-
JavaScript Event Handlers
In JavaScript, an event is an action that occurs on a webpage inside the browser. This action can be typing in a field, clicking a button, or loading a page. The actions can either be initiated by the browser or the user; when any action occurs on a web page the browser notifies the system that an event has occurred. Developers can then respond to these events by writing functions that are known as event handlers.Event handlers are functions that listen for a specific type of event and when that event occurs they execute a block of code.
-
Data Types in JavaScript? – Explained for Beginners
Every value is always distinct from each other, which categorizes them into various types. This categorization of various data is called Data Type. The reason for categorizing the data is to ensure how the data is being used within the program.
Like any other programming language, JavaScript also consists of various data types. Data Type is dynamic in JavaScript, which means a single value can be stored in various ways.
-
How to write Comments in JavaScript code
Comments are notes that a programmer leaves in their code to make it more understandable. Most senior devs focus on writing code which is efficient and can be easily read and interpreted by computers. However it is of equal importance to make the code easily readable for the people (who will be working with the code in future) as well. A programmer must know how to properly structure code to make it more understandable for humans.
-
How to read and write text into a file using JavaScript?
In this article, we are going to talk about how to read or write text to a file in JavaScript. If you are a JavaScript developer you know that one cannot save a file locally as it can create massive security problems.
Another method would be saving the file on our server. For this, we have to pass all the text data in our file to our server. After this, we have to use the server-related server-side language due to which we will be able to execute the written code in the file. Apart from this, we can also store the file on the client-side. An example would be using cookies to store the information.
-
Android Leftovers
Quad-bay Raspberry Pi NAS starts at $127
Argon40 has gone to Kickstarter with a $127 “Argon Eon” NAS server for the Raspberry Pi 4 equipped with 2x 2.5-inch and 2x 3.5-inch SATA bays for up to 40TB plus a 12V/5A supply, fan, RTC, and OLED display. Hong Kong based Argon40, which makes Raspberry Pi accessories including the Argon One, Argon One M.2, and Argon Neo, has won over $30K on Kickstarter to fund its first network-attached storage (NAS) case for the Raspberry Pi. The Argon Eon Pi NAS offers up to 40TB of shared storage via dual 2.5-inch bays with SSD and HDD support and dual 3.5-inch bays for HDDs. The system is available for $127 or $181 with a built-in Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 4GB RAM. Shipments are due in December.
An Overview of PostmarketOS, Ubuntu Touch and Plasma Mobile
This article is for you who wants to know about libre mobile phone. Continuing the previous overview, this article now briefly overviews the central technologies of this topic, namely Ubuntu Touch, and PostmarketOS, and Plasma Mobile. These are all GNU/Linux family and not Android. By discussing these software pieces we will understand and introduce ourselves to practical secure, private communication with software freedom.
Raspberry Pi 4 Car Dash Computer Takes Linux on the Road
It’s not uncommon to find touch screen computers in the dashboard of modern vehicles but if yours doesn’t have one, you’re not out of the game just yet. Developer David Burgess recently created his own from scratch using a Raspberry Pi and detailed the process along the way. To power this automotive Linux machine, he’s using a Raspberry Pi 4. Fitting hardware into places it wasn’t designed for often requires ingenuity. In this case, Burgess 3D-printed a custom mounting plate for the Pi and a case used to house a touch screen. In addition to the Raspberry Pi, the system uses the original car stereo to help control the speakers and subwoofer.
