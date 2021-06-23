today's leftovers
-
BSDNow 419: Rethinking OS installs
Reviewing a first OpenBSD port, NetBSD 9.2 on a DEC Alpha CPU in QEMU with X11, FreeBSD Experiment Rethinks the OS Install, GhostBSD switching to FreeBSD rc.d, Irix gets LLVM, and more.
-
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 921
google pay, netware, novell, phones, tech blogs, vaccuum cleaners
-
Zippy the Raspberry Pi Zero-powered mini Mars Rover
-
Monitoring my home's air quality (CO2, PM2.5, Temp/Humidity) with AirGradient's DIY sensor
The sensor package and board layout aren't perfect; the temperature and humidity sensor, in particular, is always a few degrees (F) higher than other known-working thermometers display. And the SenseAir S8 takes a couple weeks before its self-calibration routine finishes—until that's done, CO2 levels will likely show as being at least 200 ppm higher than they actually are.
But after a few weeks, and after adding in a manual temperature adjustment to compensate for that sensor's inaccuracy, the AirGradient has been a very stable and helpful addition to my home environment monitoring.
-
New Release: Tor Browser 10.5.6 (Windows, macOS, Linux)
Tor Browser 10.5.6 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version updates Firefox to 78.14.0esr. This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
-
The Postgres REPL
R0ml Lefkowitz’s The Image of Postgres evokes the Smalltalk experience: reach deeply into a running system, make small changes, see immediate results. There isn’t yet a fullblown IDE for the style of Postgres-based development I describe in this series, though I can envision a VSCode extension that would provide one. But there is certainly a REPL (read-eval-print loop), it’s called psql, and it delivers the kind of immediacy that all REPLs do. In our case there’s also Metabase; it offers a complementary REPL that enhances its power as a lightweight app server.
-
WordPress 5.8.1 Security and Maintenance Release
This security and maintenance release features 60 bug fixes in addition to 3 security fixes. Because this is a security release, it is recommended that you update your sites immediately. All versions since WordPress 5.4 have also been updated.
WordPress 5.8.1 is a short-cycle security and maintenance release. The next major release will be version 5.9.
You can download WordPress 5.8.1 by downloading from WordPress.org, or visit your Dashboard → Updates and click Update Now.
If you have sites that support automatic background updates, they’ve already started the update process.
-
Android Leftovers
Quad-bay Raspberry Pi NAS starts at $127
Argon40 has gone to Kickstarter with a $127 “Argon Eon” NAS server for the Raspberry Pi 4 equipped with 2x 2.5-inch and 2x 3.5-inch SATA bays for up to 40TB plus a 12V/5A supply, fan, RTC, and OLED display. Hong Kong based Argon40, which makes Raspberry Pi accessories including the Argon One, Argon One M.2, and Argon Neo, has won over $30K on Kickstarter to fund its first network-attached storage (NAS) case for the Raspberry Pi. The Argon Eon Pi NAS offers up to 40TB of shared storage via dual 2.5-inch bays with SSD and HDD support and dual 3.5-inch bays for HDDs. The system is available for $127 or $181 with a built-in Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 4GB RAM. Shipments are due in December.
An Overview of PostmarketOS, Ubuntu Touch and Plasma Mobile
This article is for you who wants to know about libre mobile phone. Continuing the previous overview, this article now briefly overviews the central technologies of this topic, namely Ubuntu Touch, and PostmarketOS, and Plasma Mobile. These are all GNU/Linux family and not Android. By discussing these software pieces we will understand and introduce ourselves to practical secure, private communication with software freedom.
Raspberry Pi 4 Car Dash Computer Takes Linux on the Road
It’s not uncommon to find touch screen computers in the dashboard of modern vehicles but if yours doesn’t have one, you’re not out of the game just yet. Developer David Burgess recently created his own from scratch using a Raspberry Pi and detailed the process along the way. To power this automotive Linux machine, he’s using a Raspberry Pi 4. Fitting hardware into places it wasn’t designed for often requires ingenuity. In this case, Burgess 3D-printed a custom mounting plate for the Pi and a case used to house a touch screen. In addition to the Raspberry Pi, the system uses the original car stereo to help control the speakers and subwoofer.
