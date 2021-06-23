Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of September 2021 06:11:58 PM

Argon40 has gone to Kickstarter with a $127 “Argon Eon” NAS server for the Raspberry Pi 4 equipped with 2x 2.5-inch and 2x 3.5-inch SATA bays for up to 40TB plus a 12V/5A supply, fan, RTC, and OLED display.

Hong Kong based Argon40, which makes Raspberry Pi accessories including the Argon One, Argon One M.2, and Argon Neo, has won over $30K on Kickstarter to fund its first network-attached storage (NAS) case for the Raspberry Pi. The Argon Eon Pi NAS offers up to 40TB of shared storage via dual 2.5-inch bays with SSD and HDD support and dual 3.5-inch bays for HDDs. The system is available for $127 or $181 with a built-in Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 4GB RAM. Shipments are due in December.