We are going to talk about some news that will surely arouse interest, at least in the form of curiosities. In fact, we are going to talk about platforms and systems as important as Epic Games Store , for game lovers, or Ubuntu, for open source operating systems. In addition, we are going to tell you how you can get a free game right now.

Surely all those who make regular use of the PC platform to play, when talking about the Epic Games Store, no presentation is needed. It is one of the most important stores in this sense, and it also offers us an application full of functions and features .