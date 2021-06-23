Since 2008 (back when it was known as the Ubuntu UK Podcast), the show has provided Ubuntu fans with topical discussions on news and events relating to both Ubuntu and the wider Linux community.

”We have decided after 14 triumphant years to hang up our microphones and call it a day,” Ubuntu Podcast host Mark Johnson says in the latest episode.

Why is the Ubuntu podcast ending?

Johnson explains: “Between us we’ve been doing this for […] longer than some marriages. We’ve all changed jobs in that time. We all had big personal changes in our circumstances in that time – especially over the past 2 years. All of that has made continuing the podcast […] a bit of a challenge.”