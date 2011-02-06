today's howtos
-
How To Install Icinga on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Icinga on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Icinga 2 is an open-source tool used for the monitoring of network resources, manage alerts and provide you assistance in order to monitor your network.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Icinga monitoring on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
How To Install Snap Package Manager in Linux Distributions
If you’re a newbie on Linux, there is a chance that you have faced dependency and repository issues while installing a package on your system. Finding one convenient method to install a package on every major Linux distribution was hard without facing any issues. In the beginning, Canonical started building Snap for only Ubuntu. Later, Snap Package Manager was used widely on other Linux distributions too. You can get compiled versions of applications through Snaps. This provides both CLI and pre-compiled packages for Linux.
-
Live-patching QEMU with QEMUCare - Invidious
Rebooting is a pain, and in some organizations, downright tedious. Shuffling virtual machines between hosts in a cluster is even more tedious, and when it's time to install patches, that's what many administrators are forced to do. In this video, I check out QEMUCare, which aims to live-patch QEMU to avoid VM shuffling. In particular, we'll look at installing ePortal (which deploys the patches) and also an example scenario.
-
How To Install Webmin on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Webmin on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Webmin is a free and open-source control panel for administering Unix/Linux servers that is very similar to cPanel and provides an easy way to manage Linux systems through a web browser. Webmin web interface is used to set up user and disk management, Apache, DNS, PHP, MySQL, check CPU usage, system info, network config, and more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Webmin control panel for system administration on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
-
Ping Command Tutorial on Ubuntu
If you are a frequent Linux terminal user then you must be well informed about the Ping command. Ping is one of the most used network diagnostic tools for determining whether or not a network is accessible or reachable and ping can be used to check the status of a server.
We may also get the time duration for transmitting and receiving answers from a network using the Linux ping program. Ping sends a sequence of Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) packets to the host and then waits for an ICMP response message from the host. This gives us information about the network’s operation.
-
How to install Memcached on Ubuntu
Memcached is an object caching system that helps to get a good response rate while getting data from web applications. It can be used with a long range of programming languages and protocols such as Python, Java, PHP, JS, Ruby, TCP, and UDP protocols. With the help of Memcached, database load can be reduced and increase the response of dynamic web applications, and it stores key-value pairs in memory. We quote here an example in simpler words to let you understand the usage of Memcached: let’s say we have a PHP-based application and a SQL Database, here we will fetch the data from DB and store it in Memcached to speed up the webpages. It stores key-value pairs in memory. Databases store data on your physical storage drive while Memcached stores data on the servers, thus nullifying the use of physical storage devices that resultantly increase the speed.
-
How to deploy FileRun, an on-premise alternative to Google Drive - TechRepublic
Google Drive is the de-facto standard for so many people and even small businesses. But if you have either an on-premise data center (or just a spare Linux server on your LAN) or even a cloud-hosted service, and you'd like to have an alternative for certain documents and files, why not make use of FileRun?
FileRun is a Nextcloud compatible platform you can deploy as a localized Google Drive/Photos/Music. It's extendable, safe, brandable and secure. With FileRun, you can share and sync files, access via WebDAV and even connect to it with the Nextcloud mobile app.
-
introducing witchery: tools for building distroless images with alpine – Ariadne's Space
As I noted in my last blog, I have been working on a set of tools which enable the building of so-called “distroless” images based on Alpine. These tools have now evolved to a point where they are usable for testing in lab environments, thus I am happy to announce the witchery project.
For the uninitiated, a “distroless” image is one which contains only the application and its dependencies. This has some desirable qualities: since the image is only the application and its immediate dependencies, there is less attack surface to worry about. For example, a simple hello-world application built with witchery clocks in at 619kB, while that same hello-world application deployed on alpine:3.14 clocks in at 5.6MB. There are also drawbacks: a distroless image typically does not include a package manager, so there is generally no ability to add new packages to a distroless image.
As for why it’s called witchery: we are using Alpine’s package manager in new ways to perform truly deep magic. The basic idea behind witchery is that you use it to stuff your application into an .apk file, and then use apk to install only that .apk and its dependencies into a rootfs: no alpine-base, no apk-tools, no busybox (though witchery allows you to install those things if you want them).
-
Install MongoDB on Ubuntu
MongoDB is a freely accessible database. A database contains the gathered information at one place so it is easy to access, utilize and manage the stored data. Now if we go ahead, there are different types of databases for example a centralized database, cloud database, NoSQL database etc. all the databases are classified on the basis of properties. Instead of discussing all types we will have a short introduction of NoSQL databases because MongoDB belongs to it. NoSQL database means it can manage the data differently from the other conventional databases such as MySQL. MongoDB is a non-relational database, which can be used more conveniently. There are not a set of rules unlike other databases that you have to follow. You can manage data on a tabular form and can alter it at any time on the rules set by the user itself.
-
How To Use Shell Environment Variables - Invidious
In this video, I am going to give a cursory introduction to shell environment variables, which come in two forms: global variables and local variables. I also discuss some of the global variables that I often use, including the PATH variable and how to add to the PATH.
-
A background painting tip that saved me tons of time. - David Revoy
Managing the amount of details was always a difficult topic for me; especially when it comes to manage them in my backgrounds. I naturally tends to spend too much time on them, polishing corner after corner of my artworks. But over the time I found a way out of necessity and guessing; a couple of rules that allows me to details only 30% while painting almost flat the other part.
-
GNU Linux how to update BIOS Firmware of Lenovo t440 without Windows how to fix stuck permanent function (Fn) key
-
LibreOffice Getting Started Guide 7.2 published
The latest user guide from the LibreOffice documentation team is Getting Started with LibreOffice 7.2, available in free PDF, ODT, or to read in a browser. Visit the Documentation page on the LibreOffice website for links.
-
Add repository to Install MySQL 5.7 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux
Using the default system repository you will have MySQL 8.0 Server to install, however, if you want to install MySQL 5.7 Database server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) Linux. Then we need to install this Database’s official repository manually.
Oracle MySQL is a popular database server used by thousands of server programs around the globe. It is free and open-source, hence anyone can deploy it without paying anything.
-
GNOME 41 is going to be released in a few weeks, and as you may have heard it will come with a major refresh to Software’s interface. Our goals for this initiative included making it a more appealing place to discover and install new apps, exposing app information more clearly, and making it more reliable overall. We’ve made big strides in all these areas, and I think you’ll be impressed how much nicer the app feels in 41.
