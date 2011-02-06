Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of September 2021 07:09:57 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install Icinga on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Icinga on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Icinga 2 is an open-source tool used for the monitoring of network resources, manage alerts and provide you assistance in order to monitor your network.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Icinga monitoring on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • How To Install Snap Package Manager in Linux Distributions

    If you’re a newbie on Linux, there is a chance that you have faced dependency and repository issues while installing a package on your system. Finding one convenient method to install a package on every major Linux distribution was hard without facing any issues. In the beginning, Canonical started building Snap for only Ubuntu. Later, Snap Package Manager was used widely on other Linux distributions too. You can get compiled versions of applications through Snaps. This provides both CLI and pre-compiled packages for Linux.

  • Live-patching QEMU with QEMUCare - Invidious

    Rebooting is a pain, and in some organizations, downright tedious. Shuffling virtual machines between hosts in a cluster is even more tedious, and when it's time to install patches, that's what many administrators are forced to do. In this video, I check out QEMUCare, which aims to live-patch QEMU to avoid VM shuffling. In particular, we'll look at installing ePortal (which deploys the patches) and also an example scenario.

  • How To Install Webmin on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Webmin on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Webmin is a free and open-source control panel for administering Unix/Linux servers that is very similar to cPanel and provides an easy way to manage Linux systems through a web browser. Webmin web interface is used to set up user and disk management, Apache, DNS, PHP, MySQL, check CPU usage, system info, network config, and more.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Webmin control panel for system administration on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

  • Ping Command Tutorial on Ubuntu

    If you are a frequent Linux terminal user then you must be well informed about the Ping command. Ping is one of the most used network diagnostic tools for determining whether or not a network is accessible or reachable and ping can be used to check the status of a server.

    We may also get the time duration for transmitting and receiving answers from a network using the Linux ping program. Ping sends a sequence of Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) packets to the host and then waits for an ICMP response message from the host. This gives us information about the network’s operation.

  • How to install Memcached on Ubuntu

    Memcached is an object caching system that helps to get a good response rate while getting data from web applications. It can be used with a long range of programming languages and protocols such as Python, Java, PHP, JS, Ruby, TCP, and UDP protocols. With the help of Memcached, database load can be reduced and increase the response of dynamic web applications, and it stores key-value pairs in memory. We quote here an example in simpler words to let you understand the usage of Memcached: let’s say we have a PHP-based application and a SQL Database, here we will fetch the data from DB and store it in Memcached to speed up the webpages. It stores key-value pairs in memory. Databases store data on your physical storage drive while Memcached stores data on the servers, thus nullifying the use of physical storage devices that resultantly increase the speed.

  • How to deploy FileRun, an on-premise alternative to Google Drive - TechRepublic

    Google Drive is the de-facto standard for so many people and even small businesses. But if you have either an on-premise data center (or just a spare Linux server on your LAN) or even a cloud-hosted service, and you'd like to have an alternative for certain documents and files, why not make use of FileRun?

    FileRun is a Nextcloud compatible platform you can deploy as a localized Google Drive/Photos/Music. It's extendable, safe, brandable and secure. With FileRun, you can share and sync files, access via WebDAV and even connect to it with the Nextcloud mobile app.

  • introducing witchery: tools for building distroless images with alpine – Ariadne's Space

    As I noted in my last blog, I have been working on a set of tools which enable the building of so-called “distroless” images based on Alpine. These tools have now evolved to a point where they are usable for testing in lab environments, thus I am happy to announce the witchery project.

    For the uninitiated, a “distroless” image is one which contains only the application and its dependencies. This has some desirable qualities: since the image is only the application and its immediate dependencies, there is less attack surface to worry about. For example, a simple hello-world application built with witchery clocks in at 619kB, while that same hello-world application deployed on alpine:3.14 clocks in at 5.6MB. There are also drawbacks: a distroless image typically does not include a package manager, so there is generally no ability to add new packages to a distroless image.

    As for why it’s called witchery: we are using Alpine’s package manager in new ways to perform truly deep magic. The basic idea behind witchery is that you use it to stuff your application into an .apk file, and then use apk to install only that .apk and its dependencies into a rootfs: no alpine-base, no apk-tools, no busybox (though witchery allows you to install those things if you want them).

  • Install MongoDB on Ubuntu

    MongoDB is a freely accessible database. A database contains the gathered information at one place so it is easy to access, utilize and manage the stored data. Now if we go ahead, there are different types of databases for example a centralized database, cloud database, NoSQL database etc. all the databases are classified on the basis of properties. Instead of discussing all types we will have a short introduction of NoSQL databases because MongoDB belongs to it. NoSQL database means it can manage the data differently from the other conventional databases such as MySQL. MongoDB is a non-relational database, which can be used more conveniently. There are not a set of rules unlike other databases that you have to follow. You can manage data on a tabular form and can alter it at any time on the rules set by the user itself.

  • How To Use Shell Environment Variables - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to give a cursory introduction to shell environment variables, which come in two forms: global variables and local variables. I also discuss some of the global variables that I often use, including the PATH variable and how to add to the PATH.

  • A background painting tip that saved me tons of time. - David Revoy

    Managing the amount of details was always a difficult topic for me; especially when it comes to manage them in my backgrounds. I naturally tends to spend too much time on them, polishing corner after corner of my artworks. But over the time I found a way out of necessity and guessing; a couple of rules that allows me to details only 30% while painting almost flat the other part.

  • GNU Linux how to update BIOS Firmware of Lenovo t440 without Windows Smile how to fix stuck permanent function (Fn) key
  • LibreOffice Getting Started Guide 7.2 published

    The latest user guide from the LibreOffice documentation team is Getting Started with LibreOffice 7.2, available in free PDF, ODT, or to read in a browser. Visit the Documentation page on the LibreOffice website for links.

  • Add repository to Install MySQL 5.7 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux

    Using the default system repository you will have MySQL 8.0 Server to install, however, if you want to install MySQL 5.7 Database server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) Linux. Then we need to install this Database’s official repository manually.

    Oracle MySQL is a popular database server used by thousands of server programs around the globe. It is free and open-source, hence anyone can deploy it without paying anything.

Rocky Linux/Red Hat/Fedora/SUSE Leftovers

  • CIQ Supports Rocky Linux Users with Enterprise-Grade Services

    CIQ, principal founding partner for Rocky Linux and the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation, is now officially offering support services and value adds for Rocky Linux users. Started by legendary CentOS and Rocky Linux founder, Gregory Kurtzer, CIQ is intended as a one-stop resource, delivering enterprise support and services for businesses and organizations at every level. From creation, integration, complex network questions, and onboarding issues, CIQ features the core experts of Rocky Linux to help a wide variety of clients from SMBs, universities, tech giants, laboratories, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, supercomputing, and government

  • I’m looking for YOUR stories from Fedora history

    Hey everyone! In a couple of weeks, I’m going to be giving a talk at Open Source Summit called “35 Fedora Releases in 30 minutes“. This is basically going to be a whirlwind tour of our history. I was there for a lot of it, but not all, and certainly not from all perspectives. In preparation, I’d like to get more of your input. If you’re interested in sharing what you remember about Fedora Core 3 (Heidelberg), or Fedora Linux 8 (Werewolf!), or even F23 or F27 or whatever, or anywhere in between, I’d love to hear from you.

  • Applying DevSecOps practices to Kubernetes: software supply chain

    We’ve discussed ways for you to build a DevSecOps culture and start introducing DevSecOps practices to your development workflows. This post expands on this topic and explores how you could apply the core practices of DevSecOps for your Kubernetes environments.

  • Now Available: Multi Target Replication on SAP HANA for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
  • Accessing SUSE Updates in AWS. When do you need a private repository?

    Patching is an important part of managing any OS infrastructure with updates providing security related enhancements along with stability improvements. SUSE recommend patching your systems as soon as updates are available. So where, and how can SUSE instances on the AWS Cloud consume patches?

Android Leftovers

Kernel: Linux 5.15, File Allocation, and Compiler Errors

  • Linux 5.15 Adds VDUSE For vDPA Devices In User-Space - Phoronix

    Akin to FUSE for file-systems in user-space, VDUSE is set to be merged for Linux 5.15 in adding support for vDPA devices in user-space. The vDPA framework is the VirtIO Data Path Acceleration code within the kernel for devices complying with the VirtIO specification but relying on a vendor-specific control path. The vDPA framework is increasingly used for abstracting hardware and concealing some elements of the hardware complexities to software while having a unified user-space API as a VirtIO device.

  • If we have a HDD in Linux, is it necessary to defragment? - itsfoss.net

    Users who are used to using Windows as an operating system are probably familiar with the terms fragment and defragment, as it is a utility widely used in the Microsoft operating system to improve its performance when using mechanical hard drives. That is why if we decide to switch to a Linux-based operating system, we may wonder whether we should also defragment our HDD to improve its performance over time. This is something that can attract our attention because when we install Linux distros we will surely not find tools to defragment, although they do exist. This may indicate that we will not need much. We always speak from the perspective of a mechanical hard drive since SSD disks do not require defragmentation regardless of the operating system we use.

  • SLUB Adapted To Be Real-Time Linux Compatible (PREEMPT_RT) - Phoronix

    One of the nice low-level improvements we've seen with Linux 5.15 is a number of pieces falling into place in the quest of upstreaming the real-time (RT) patches for Linux. The latest merge makes SLUB RT-compatible. The big RT addition for Linux 5.15 was the PREEMPT_RT locking code being merged and that representing a bulk of the previously outstanding real-time patches needing to be upstreamed. That is a big milestone albeit not across the finish line yet and more of the kernel code continues to be adapted to make it compatible with RT configurations.

  • Compromise reached as Linux kernel community protests about treating compiler warnings as errors [Ed: Microsoft Tim]

    Pushback from the Linux kernel community over defaulting to -Werror (make all warnings into errors) for compiling has resulted in a compromise where this default only applies to test builds. Linux creator and maintainer Linus Torvalds amended the Makefile used to compile the kernel so that -Werror was the default, saying: "We really should always have a clean build." The code was merged into what will be version 5.15 of the kernel.

Tobias Bernard: Software 41: Context Tiles

GNOME 41 is going to be released in a few weeks, and as you may have heard it will come with a major refresh to Software’s interface. Our goals for this initiative included making it a more appealing place to discover and install new apps, exposing app information more clearly, and making it more reliable overall. We’ve made big strides in all these areas, and I think you’ll be impressed how much nicer the app feels in 41. Read more

